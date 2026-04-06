Stormers and Bulls send Champions Cup mentality warning to the rest of Europe

There has been consistent criticism from sectors of the media and rugby establishment in the northern hemisphere that South Africa doesn’t belong in the Champions Cup.

While some of the reproval has been justified because the results reflect the dire return of South African teams in the competition, the efforts of the Bulls and Stormers should go a long way to changing that perception.

The Stormers went down 28-27 against Toulon in the south of France last Saturday and the Bulls lost 25-21 in foul conditions in Glasgow later in the day. Both outcomes could have gone the way of the South African teams, but what was more striking was that the Stormers and Bulls fought to the bitter end.

Bulls hooker Johan Grobbelaar tackles Alex Samuel of Glasgow Warriors during their Investec Champions Cup knockout match at Scotstoun Stadium on 4 April, 2026. (Photo: Ian MacNicol / Getty Images)

Perhaps in the first few years of playing in European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) tournaments, the tendency would have been to put up a white flag and move on.

That wasn’t the case at the weekend, and European rivals should be careful what they wish for if this changed attitude, even with the slog of travel and illness, will be the new norm from South African teams.

“I’m extremely proud of the players and the effort they put in,” Bulls coach Johan Ackermann said.

“It was a challenging week, not as an excuse, but we had a lot of players sick early in the week, and even yesterday and today, there were moments that we didn’t know if Harold [Vorster] or Handré [Pollard] were going to play.

“But the character they showed, the fight […] I’m very proud. In tough conditions, we were not far from getting the victory.”

Stormers come close

You could make a strong case that the Stormers should have won in Toulon, were it not for some questionable officiating.

But in knockout rugby, away from home, particularly in France, you must make your own luck.

The Stormers finished the match camped on Toulon’s tryline, bashing away for a try from a series of pick-and-goes with the forwards. Toulon were down to 13 men at that stage and delighted in the direct rugby from the Stormers, which allowed the French team to stay narrow on defence and make their tackles close to the edge of the rucks.

Lock Adré Smith believed he had scored with what was the final move of the game. Toulon flank Charles Ollivon was possibly offside too, as he made a crucial attempt to stop the ball from being grounded.

Smith might well have dotted down, but from multiple camera angles, there was no clear evidence of the ball being grounded, thanks to Ollivon’s presence, which obscured any clear views. The try, therefore, was not awarded.

The Stormers were angry and coach John Dobson was obviously seething, because by all accounts his own players saw the ball being dotted down.

Unfortunately, that is not what counted. The match officials needed to see grounding, and none did with the naked eye. And none did with the help of technology either.

Perhaps when Dobson reflects, he will know that the Stormers could have won it with a few passes wide where there was more space due to Toulon’s lack of personnel on the field.

Or flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu could have dropped into the pocket and attempted a drop-goal – especially as the forwards had the ball right under the crossbar. As drop kicks go, it would have been as straightforward as you could wish for.

Clearly, Feinberg-Mngomezulu did not call that play for reasons only he can fathom. If nothing else, it was a good lesson. A tough lesson, given that the Stormers were eliminated from the tournament, but a good one nonetheless.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who came off the bench and produced some fine touches, acknowledged that he could have done things differently.

Stormers flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu admitted he never thought about going for a drop-goal against Toulon. (Photo: Cole Cruickshank / Gallo Images)

“We probably had them in the contest. It wasn’t the sort of game that we were looking for a bonus point or needing to win by any sort of points difference,” Feinberg-Mngomezulu said.

“Upon reflection, I probably could’ve dropped into the pocket, but it’s easier said when things don’t go our way.”

Dobson never blamed his players afterwards, but was critical of the officials.

“Obviously, we were a bit frustrated at the end there. Once it goes to the TMO, then maybe you can’t see the grounding and the on-field decision for some reason is ‘no try’,” Dobson said.

“What’s frustrating for us is that [Toulon flank Charles] Ollivon is clearly inside the field of play on the ground. I believe Adré [Smith] got it down, but I don’t understand why it wasn’t awarded. A very frustrating way for the game to end.”

URC focus

This evolution in attitude signals that the “experimental” EPCR phase is over. For the first time since their induction, South Africa’s clubs didn’t just participate; they competed with a ferocious, front-foot intent that had previously been reserved for the Springbok jersey.

By selecting their premier stars such as Handré Pollard, Damian Willemse and Feinberg-Mngomezulu for arduous trips to the northern hemisphere with a low percentage chance of victory, the franchises sent a clear message to the EPCR board: “We are no longer here to simply to make up numbers.”

This approach will serve the Stormers and Bulls well as they return to the United Rugby Championship (URC). With the Champions Cup dream deferred for another year, the focus shifts to a domestic sprint where both teams are perfectly poised for a play-off run.

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)

The Stormers, currently sitting second on the log with 51 points, have a home URC play-off in their control. Their performance in Toulon, while heartbreaking, proved that their defensive system and transition play can dismantle even the most expensive rosters in Europe.

As they prepare to host Connacht at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town on 18 April, Dobson will be hammering home the importance of clinical finishing. The “lesson” Feinberg-Mngomezulu learnt in Toulon – knowing when to pull the trigger on a drop-goal versus trusting the pick-and-go – could be the difference between a URC semifinal and another trophy in the cabinet.

For Ackermann’s Bulls, the road is slightly steeper but no less promising. Occupying 8th spot with 40 points, they are in the thick of a congested mid-table battle where every bonus point is vital.

Their narrow miss in Glasgow showed a tactical maturity in wet weather that was previously a weakness. As they head to Wales to face the Dragons on 17 April, they do so knowing they can go toe-to-toe with the URC’s top-seeded Warriors in their own backyard.

The Champions Cup exits were painful, but the “white flag” mentality has been replaced by a grim determination.

If the Stormers and Bulls can channel their continental frustration into domestic dominance, winning the URC can become a reality. DM