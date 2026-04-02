IN PICTURES
Top lifesavers compete at national championships in Gqeberha
The South African National Lifesaving Championships in Gqeberha brings together top athletes from across the country to compete in a range of surf and beach disciplines. The event highlights the skill, endurance and teamwork required in lifesaving, while also promoting water safety awareness along South Africa’s (SA’s) coastline.
The sun rises over King Beach, Qgeberha as the 2026 DHL South African National Lifesaving Championships kicks off with clubs from around the country competing beach and ocean races on 30 March 2026. (Photo: Halden Krog)