Sweden to buy air defence systems for 8.7bn crowns, defence minister says

"It is more important than ever to invest in air defence capabilities," Pal Jonson said, in a statement. "Protection against threats from the air is a high priority for the government and we will conclude more agreements to strengthen the Swedish defence."

The package will include anti-drone system Gute II, a radar and cannon system that can be mounted stationary or on vehicles. It is designed to protect military units as well as critical infrastructure, such as nuclear power plants or railway junctions.

The money will also be used for ammunition and vehicles, including infantry mobility vehicles from Finish defence firm Sisu.

Deliveries will take place in 2027 and 2028, Jonson said.

Sweden, like most European countries, is racing to bolster its defence following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and military spending is projected to be 2.8% of GDP in 2026, rising to 3.5% in 2030.

($1 = 9.4946 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)