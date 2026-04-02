Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

World

World

Sweden to buy air defence systems for 8.7bn crowns, defence minister says

Sweden will buy air defence and anti-drone systems worth 8.7-billion Swedish crowns ($916-million) from among others Saab and BAE Systems, the country's defence minister said on Thursday.

Reuters
By Reuters
2 Apr
Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz (R) and Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson (L) attend a signing ceremony for Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding acquisition of submarines under Poland's Navy modernisation programme dubbed 'Orka' at the 1st Air Transport Base in Warsaw, Poland, 17 December 2025. EPA/Albert Zawada POLAND OUT Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz (R) and Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson (L) attend a signing ceremony for Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding acquisition of submarines under Poland's Navy modernisation programme dubbed 'Orka' at the 1st Air Transport Base in Warsaw, Poland, 17 December 2025. EPA/Albert Zawada POLAND OUT

"It is more important than ever to invest in air defence capabilities," Pal Jonson said, in a statement. "Protection against threats from the air is a high priority for the government and we will conclude more agreements to strengthen the Swedish defence."

The package will include anti-drone system Gute II, a radar and cannon system that can be mounted stationary or on vehicles. It is designed to protect military units as well as critical infrastructure, such as nuclear power plants or railway junctions.

The money will also be used for ammunition and vehicles, including infantry mobility vehicles from Finish defence firm Sisu.

Deliveries will take place in 2027 and 2028, Jonson said.

Sweden, like most European countries, is racing to bolster its defence following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and military spending is projected to be 2.8% of GDP in 2026, rising to 3.5% in 2030.

($1 = 9.4946 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Comments

Loading your account…

Scroll down to load comments...