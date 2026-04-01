Lesufi hands top finance job to EFF in desperate move to save Gauteng coalition

In a bid to save Gauteng’s fragile coalition, Premier Panyaza Lesufi has appointed Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) provincial leader Nkululeko Dunga as finance MEC, placing him in charge of the province’s R179.2-billion budget. Dunga was previously fired as the Ekurhuleni finance MMC.

Announcing the decision during a media briefing on Wednesday, 1 April 2026, Lesufi said the move was aimed at stabilising the province, but conceded it was also a political decision influenced by respect for coalition partners.

“The possible instability was going to be the hallmark of this administration. Last week, the adoption of the adjustment budget was delayed by a week due to disagreements with political parties within the legislature.

“It is within this context that the national leadership of the ANC gave us a go-ahead to engage other political parties to strengthen the executive council,” Lesufi told journalists.

The EFF has, for weeks, if not months, been threatening to withdraw backing for the ANC in municipalities where it needs its support, but most significantly, it said it had planned to block key motions in the Gauteng legislature, which could have had dire consequences for service delivery in the province.

The threat came after Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza reshuffled his mayoral team in February, attempting to include ActionSA and cutting the EFF’s share of MMC positions from four to two. This happened without any consultation, according to the red berets.

If the Gauteng Legislature had failed to pass the budget, expected to be tabled this month, Lesufi’s administration would have been unable to carry out its full spending plans, which could have left the province in a stalemate. That could have meant delays in funding for schools, hospitals, water services, crime prevention and roads, creating uncertainty for millions of people in Gauteng.

Lesufi leads the province with a minority coalition, making his government dependent on outside parties to pass legislation. The EFF and uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party weren’t officially part of the coalition, but Lesufi’s ANC relied on their support in the legislature.

MK discussions ongoing

In a further blow to the provincial government, the MK party recently followed the EFF’s lead, with its newly appointed secretary general, Sibonelo Nomvalo, having instructed the party’s MPLs not to support the upcoming budget.

To deal with the fallout, on Wednesday, Lesufi confirmed talks were also ongoing with Jacob Zuma’s party, which could possibly see further reconfiguration of the executive.

“We’re talking to everyone, that’s the approach,” Lesufi said.

He said there was a perception that when the government in Gauteng was established, the provincial ANC defied national orders, but they now wanted to fix that. At a national level, the ANC had formed the Government of National Unity with the DA and other parties, while in Gauteng, the provincial ANC failed to find common ground with the DA.

“So, for these discussions, we went to consult with our national leadership and our national leadership concurred, and therefore gave us the go-ahead to make the arrangements that we are making,” he said.

EFF takes financial control

In June 2024, the EFF’s Dunga was axed as MMC for finance in Ekurhuleni – where he was in charge of a R51.2-billion budget – due to “unforeseen misalignments”, according to Xhakaza. At the time, Xhakaza and the ANC suggested the metro’s finances had been on a downward trajectory under Dunga’s leadership.

Despite this, Lesufi believes Dunga can manage the province’s significantly larger budget.

“We’re not throwing him in a lion’s den. It’s a space that he has been in, and it’s an area that we believe that the Economic Freedom Fighters can assist us to run that portfolio,” Lesufi said on Wednesday.

New Gauteng finance MEC, the EFF’s Nkululeko Dunga. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)

Dunga’s appointment has come at a cost. The previous finance MEC, the ANC’s Lebogang Maile, has been shifted to education, meaning former education MEC Matome Chiloane is without a position less than two years after he assumed the role.

“I must be honest, I am hurt with MEC Chiloane. He’s done nothing wrong,” said Lesufi. “Unfortunately, in politics, we have to go through this phase, especially when you don’t have numbers. And if there is a vacancy, then you have to put somebody to replace that vacancy.

“And the choice of finance is that we respect [coalition] partners. We don’t want to invite somebody to be part of the government and undermine their role.”

A ‘progressive’ appointment

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Tambo has hailed Dunga’s appointment as a “progressive step” towards strengthening governance in the province and ensuring stability within the administration.

“It further confirms the EFF’s participation in the Government of Provincial Unity, in line with our long-standing organisational principle that we will form part of government at both provincial and national levels, provided that our key principles are upheld,” Tambo said.

ANC Gauteng Provincial Task Team spokesperson Mzi Khumalo welcomed Lesufi’s decision to reconfigure the government.

“We continue to work with the EFF and other political parties in coalition governments in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Mogale City and West Rand District Municipality. We will also be working with the EFF in Sedibeng District and Emfuleni Local Municipality, respectively.”

Khumalo said the reconfiguration had to be understood within the broader context of building a stable, capable, responsive and people-centred provincial government focused on addressing service delivery, unemployment and crime.

Other changes to the Gauteng executive include: Bonginkosi Dlamini (IFP) takes on e-government; Kedibone Diale-Tlabela (ANC) is responsible for transport, roads and logistics; Vuyiswa Ramokgopa (Rise Mzansi) will head economic development, agriculture and rural development; Faith Mazibuko (ANC) takes charge of health and wellness; Tasneem Motara (ANC) will lead human settlements; Ewan Botha (Patriotic Alliance) is assigned environment; Jacob Mamabolo (ANC) will oversee infrastructure development, cooperative governance and traditional affairs; and Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko will head the social development. DM