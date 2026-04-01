Golf-Woods says he is stepping away for treatment after DUI arrest

By Frank Pingue

Woods, a 15-time major champion and the greatest golfer of his generation, was arrested last Friday afternoon on a charge of driving under the influence after his Land Rover rolled over on a two-lane road near his Jupiter Island home. He was released on bail later that night.

No one was injured in the crash.

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today," Woods posted on social media.

"I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."

Woods added that he was committed to taking the time needed to return in a "healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally," and requested privacy.

NOT GUILTY PLEA

Court documents filed on Tuesday showed that he has pleaded not guilty to DUI charges and requested a trial with a jury.

Woods' next court appearance was scheduled for May 5, though he does not have to appear in person for any proceeding prior to a trial, court records show.

According to a probable-cause affidavit seen by Reuters earlier on Tuesday, Woods told authorities he was looking down at his phone and did not realize the truck in front of him had slowed down.

Authorities also said in the affidavit that Woods had two hydrocodone pills in his pocket and that officers observed him to be lethargic, slow, "sweating profusely," with bloodshot eyes and pupils that were "extremely dilated."

When asked during the criminal DUI investigation if he took any prescription medication, the report said the 50-year-old golfer replied, "I take a few," while adding he had done so earlier in the morning.

Woods' manager did not immediately respond when asked to comment on details of the probable-cause affidavit.

A Martin County Sheriff's deputy wrote in the report that Woods, when asked about the March 27 collision, said he was looking at his cell phone and changing the radio station which caused him not to see a truck slowing down before the crash.

The officer said in the report he observed Woods "limping and stumbling" and added that the golfer told him he has had seven back surgeries and over 20 operations on his leg.

The officer also noted in the report that Woods was "extremely alert and talkative" and had "hiccups during the entire investigation."

Woods told the officer he has a limp and that his ankle seizes while walking.

The deputy who walked Woods through a series of field sobriety tests said in the report that based on his training, "I believed that Woods' normal faculties were impaired, and he was unable to safely operate the motor vehicle."

Fans had hoped Woods might tee it up at the April 9-12 Masters after he made his return to competitive golf at the indoor TGL Finals last week.

TGL combines elements of simulated golf ​with real chipping and putting, so requires far less walking than a traditional golf course does.

At the time, Woods said competing at the Masters, where he is a five-time champion, was his goal but he was unsure whether his body would be healthy enough to take on the sprawling Augusta National course.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto and Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Stephen Coates)