A Bedouin boy rides a donkey in Al-Fura, and more from around the world

A penitent looks on during the Hermandad de la Vera Cruz de Villanueva del Ariscal (Brotherhood of Vera Cruz de Villanueva del Ariscal) procession during holy week on March 27, 2026 in Seville, Spain. In Christianity, holy week represents the final eight days in the life of Jesus Christ, from his entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday to his resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: Fran Santiago/Getty Images) Pope Leo XIV greets a child at the end of Palm Sunday Mass at St. Peter's Square on March 29, 2026 in Vatican City, Vatican. "At the beginning of Holy Week, we are closer than ever in prayer to the Christians of the Middle East, who suffer the consequences of a terrible conflict and in many cases cannot fully live the rites of these holy days," Pope said. (Photo: Franco Origlia/Getty Images) A resident weeps while talking on the phone near a residential building that was hit in an airstrike earlier this morning on March 30, 2026 in the west of Tehran, Iran. The United States and Israel have continued their joint attack on Iran that began on February 28. Iran retaliated by firing waves of missiles and drones at Israel and U.S. allies in the region, while also effectively blockading the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route. (Photo: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images) Damaged cars are seen after and Israeli airstrike hit a new car holding yard in the Christian neighbourhood of Mansourieh on March 31, 2026 in Beirut, Lebanon. Israel has continued its aerial and ground assault in Lebanon after Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon, launched missiles at Israel in what it said was retaliation for the joint U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. (Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Soldiers from 16 Air Assault Brigade (16 Air Asslt Bde) jump from a Royal Air Force (RAF) A400M transport aircraft onto Salisbury Plain at Copehill Down training facility on March 30, 2026 near Warminster, England. Around 270 soldiers from 16 Air Assault Brigade are carrying out a "deter by denial" parachuting exercise as part of Joint Airborne Task Force (JATF) training launched from RAF Brize Norton. The operation simulates a mission to reinforce a NATO ally, in a demonstration of high readiness. (Photo: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images) A worker with the Iranian Red Crescent Society walks through the rubble of a foreign car repair workshop that was destroyed during a joint U.S. and Israeli attack on March 28, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. The United States and Israel have continued their joint attack on Iran that began on February 28. Iran retaliated by firing waves of missiles and drones at Israel and U.S. allies in the region, while also effectively blockading the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route. (Photo: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images) Bibi Reiffen (R) dances outside the US Supreme Court in support of birthright citizenship prior to the oral arguments hearing in the Trump v. Barbara case, in Washington, DC, USA, 01 April 2026. The high-profile case challenges birthright citizenship, which is guaranteed by the 14th Amendment to the Constitution and grants citizenship to all children born in the United States, regardless of their parents' legal status. (Photo: EPA/JIM LO SCALZO) Journalists set up cameras near NASA's 322-foot-tall Artemis II Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft at Launch Complex 39B the day before launch at Kennedy Space Center on March 31, 2026 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The 10-day mission will take NASA astronauts Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover and Mission Specialist Christina Koch and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen around the moon and back. If all goes according to plan, the astronauts will fly 230,000 miles out into space, the farthest any human has ever traveled from Earth. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) The Eiffel Tower is illuminated for Celine Dion on March 30, 2026 in Paris, France. Celine Dion is expected to perform a number of comeback concerts at Live Nation's La Défense Arena in Paris this Autumn. She will give two concerts each week in September and October at the 40,000-seat venue that has previously hosted The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar. (Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty Images) Pet lover with her cat walks on the runway at the Shanghai Business School show on day three of 2026 Petjoy Fashion Week at Shanghai Fashion Center on March 29, 2026 in Shanghai, China. (Photo: Zhe Ji/Getty Images) Pet lover with his dog Wasabi walks on the runway at the SHIDA show on day one of 2026 Petjoy Fashion Week at Shanghai Fashion Center on March 27, 2026 in Shanghai, China. (Photo: Zhe Ji/Getty Images) Owen Caissie #17 of the Miami Marlins gets a gatorade bath after hitting a walk-off home run against the Colorado Rockies during the ninth inning at loanDepot park on March 29, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo: Rich Storry/Getty Images) Motorists rush to fill up ahead of feul price hike in Wolmaransstad, North West on 31 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Activists climb the columns of the National Portrait Gallery with flags and jackets with 'Hope' and 'Love' marked on them during the 'Together Against The Far Right' rally on March 28, 2026 in London, England. Speakers at the anti-racism rally "Together Against The Far Right" are Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party, and Labour MP Dawn Butler. The rally is supported by Unite, the Union, and musical acts and celebrities sympathetic to the cause. (Photo: Martin Pope/Getty Images) A woman with a violin is seen in the shallows at Bronte Beach on March 26, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. Settled autumn conditions continue across Sydney this week, with clear skies and warm temperatures along the coast. (Photo: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images) Meryl Streep attends the red carpet for the movie 'The Devil Wears Prada 2 at Anahuacalli Museum on March 30, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo: Angel Delgado/Getty Images for Disney) Donald Glover poses with Yoshi before throwing out the first pitch before a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians at Dodger Stadium on March 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images) A Mexico fan looks on before an international friendly match against Belgium at Soldier Field on March 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo: Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)



