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UNRWA head seeks investigation into killing of staff in Gaza war

Discussions are under way for a U.N. investigation into the killing of more than 390 employees in the two-year Gaza war, the head of the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency said on Tuesday, making it the deadliest conflict in the body's history.

Reuters
By Reuters
31 Mar
Israeli troops conduct a military raid in the Palestinian village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus, West Bank, 02 February 2026. UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini warned on 01 February that the territory is witnessing a 'silent war' where record violence by both the military and settlers since October 2023 has resulted in over 1,000 Palestinian deaths and the displacement of thousands. Lazzarini stated that the 'flagrant disregard for international humanitarian law has been normalized' and must stop before it is too late. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH Israeli troops conduct a military raid in the Palestinian village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus, West Bank, 02 February 2026. UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini warned on 01 February that the territory is witnessing a 'silent war' where record violence by both the military and settlers since October 2023 has resulted in over 1,000 Palestinian deaths and the displacement of thousands. Lazzarini stated that the 'flagrant disregard for international humanitarian law has been normalized' and must stop before it is too late. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

"I believe that we need to have a panel – a high-level panel of experts to look into the killing of our staff," said Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner-General at a press conference in Geneva on the last day of his term.

The topic has been raised with the office of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and with member states in New York, he added.

"Part of the reason this has not (been) operationalised yet is there is still an ongoing conflict," he added, referring to Israel's continuing airstrikes in the enclave despite an October ceasefire that ended the Israel-Hamas war.

More than 72,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war in Gaza began in October 2023, according to local health officials, following an attack on Israel by Hamas-led gunmen in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage, according to Israeli authorities.

Lazzarini, who will be replaced temporarily by Britain's Christian Saunders, warned earlier this month that his organisation's viability was in doubt and that any collapse would result in Israel taking over its humanitarian work.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Kate Mayberry)

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