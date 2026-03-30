What is wabi‑sabi? Will this Japanese philosophy make me happy?

The ceramic bowl with an uneven glaze. The teacup mended with gold lacquer. The images are calming and attractive. They are said to reflect wabi-sabi – a Japanese aesthetic often summarised in the West as valuing imperfection, impermanence and incompleteness.

And wabi-sabi is having a moment on social media. It’s linked to everything from interior design to makeup trends and happiness. So can wabi-sabi improve your wellbeing? Here’s what the psychological evidence says.

What is wabi-sabi?

At its core, wabi-sabi, as it is commonly understood in the West, rests on three simple ideas: things are flawed, things change, and things are never fully finished.

There isn’t much scientific research on wabi-sabi itself. You won’t find clinical trials testing the effects of “becoming wabi-sabi”. But the ideas behind wabi-sabi reflect several well-established principles in psychology – responding kindly to imperfection, accepting change, and loosening rigid perfectionism.

Imperfection and self-compassion

Wabi-sabi begins with imperfection. Instead of disguising cracks, it incorporates them. The flaw becomes part of the object’s character, not proof it is worthless.

In psychological terms, this resembles self-compassion – responding to your own mistakes or shortcomings with warmth and care, rather than harsh self-criticism. Self-compassion does not pretend errors do not exist. It changes how we relate to them.

Research consistently shows people who are more self-compassionate report lower anxiety and depression and greater wellbeing. When interventions help people develop this skill, their mental health often improves.

Like the repaired bowl, the person is not defined by the crack. The crack is acknowledged and becomes part of their story.

Impermanence and acceptance

Wabi-sabi also reminds us nothing lasts. Everything changes.

Some of our distress comes not only from change itself, but from insisting things should not change. We want relationships to stay the same. We want our bodies not to age. We want plans to unfold exactly as expected. When reality shifts and we resist it, the struggle intensifies.

In psychology, acceptance means allowing thoughts, emotions and changes to occur without constantly trying to push them away or control them. Modern therapies, such as “acceptance and commitment therapy”, teach this skill because resisting unavoidable experiences often intensifies distress.

Mindfulness – paying attention to what is happening right now without immediately judging or trying to fix it – is one way people practise acceptance. Seen this way, wabi-sabi’s focus on impermanence is not passive resignation. It reflects a practical insight. When change is unavoidable, reducing the fight against it can reduce suffering.

Incompleteness and perfectionism

The third idea in wabi-sabi is incompleteness. Nothing is ever fully finished.

This runs counter to a form of perfectionism psychologists call clinical perfectionism. This is not simply wanting to do well. It occurs when people base their self-worth on meeting extremely high standards and respond to falling short with harsh self-criticism.

Research links this form of perfectionism with anxiety and depression. Self-compassion may offer a similar shift in perspective. When people respond to setbacks with understanding rather than harsh self-criticism, the psychological cost of imperfection is reduced.

Wabi-sabi does not reject effort or aspiration. It questions the belief that you must be flawless before you are acceptable.

Imperfection and meaning

I recently wrote that meaning does not emerge from perfectly executed life plans. It grows from repeated, worthwhile action, often messy, unfinished and imperfect. Wabi-sabi echoes this.

If we wait for flawless conditions before acting, we may wait indefinitely. The project will never feel polished enough. The timing will never seem quite right.

But wellbeing is strongly shaped by what we do repeatedly, especially when those actions align with our values. From this perspective, imperfection is not an obstacle to meaning. It is often the setting in which meaning develops.

The repaired bowl is still used. The musician keeps playing after a broken string. The parent apologises and tries again.

Imperfection and connection

There is also a social dimension. Research shows vulnerability can strengthen relationships. In other words, when people acknowledge mistakes or limitations, they are often seen as more relatable and trustworthy.

Presenting as flawless can create distance. Allowing cracks to be visible can create connection. Wabi-sabi offers a simple image for this. The crack is not hidden. It becomes part of the story.

Wabi-sabi has its limits

It is important not to overstate what wabi-sabi offers.

There is no evidence adopting it as a named philosophy guarantees happiness. It is not a treatment for depression. And acceptance does not mean tolerating injustice or giving up on improvement.

But at its heart, wabi-sabi questions whether our expectations have become too polished. It asks whether some of our expectations – of our bodies, our productivity, our relationships – have become so polished they leave no room for being human.

How can I use it?

Wabi-sabi may not offer something entirely new. But it captures, in a single image, several psychological skills research suggests can help people live well.

It invites us to:

respond to our flaws with kindness

accept that change is normal

loosen rigid standards

act in line with our values despite imperfection

connect with others by showing our humanity.

Wabi-sabi is not a shortcut to happiness. But as both an image and a practice, it reflects a grounded psychological idea. Wellbeing is less about erasing the cracks, and more about continuing to live, act and connect with them visible. DM