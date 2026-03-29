Millions mobilise for third round of anti-Trump No Kings protests across US and Europe

A giant inflatable Donald Trump balloon is carried by participants in a No Kings rally outside the Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday, 28 March. (Photo: Chris Torres / EPA)

A No Kings protester in downtown Los Angeles. (Photo: Chris Torres / EPA)

No Kings protesters gather in San Francisco. (Photo: John G Mabanglo / EPA)

Thousands of protesters fill Times Square during a No Kings march in New York City. (Photo: Olga Fedorova / EPA)

People attend a No Kings rally in Porto, Portugal. (Photo: Manuel Fernando Araujo / EPA) Protesters parade puppets of political leaders at a No Kings march in Washington, DC. (Photo: Luke Johnson / EPA) An activist voices his sentiments at a No Kings rally in downtown Los Angeles. (Photo: Chris Torres / EPA) Protesters wave upside-down US flags during a No Kings rally in downtown Los Angeles. (Photo: Chris Torres / EPA) A protester walks away as federal agents deploy tear gas at activists attempting to break down the gate outside the Metropolitan Detention Center during the No Kings rally in downtown Los Angeles. (Photo: Chris Torres / EPA) A protester is treated after being tear-gassed outside the Metropolitan Detention Center during the No Kings rally in LA. (Photo: Chris Torres / EPA) Activists march, chant and hold signs during the No Kings rally in downtown Los Angeles. (Photo: Chris Torres / EPA) Making headlines... a protester at a No Kings march in San Francisco. (Photo: John G Mabanglo / EPA) A patriotic protester at a No Kings march in New York City. (Photo: Olga Fedorova / EPA) A likeness of Donald Trump is borne aloft at a No Kings march in San Francisco. (Photo: John G Mabanglo / EPA) Protesters take to the streets at the No Kings rally near the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo: Luke Johnson / EPA) A No Kings protest in Rome, Italy. (Photo: Giuseppe Lami / EPA) Protesters in front of the Lincoln Memorial at a No Kings march in Washington, DC. (Photo: Luke Johnson / EPA) Demonstrators burn a US flag at the entrance of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland, Oregon, during a No Kings protest. (Photo: John Rudoff / Reuters) A No Kings protester confronts Portland police officers standing guard outside the ICE facility in Portland, Oregon. (Photo: John Rudoff / Reuters) A protester reacts to being tear-gassed outside the Metropolitan Detention Center during a No Kings rally in downtown Los Angeles. (Photo: Chris Torres / EPA)

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