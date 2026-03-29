Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

World

PHOTO ESSAY

Millions mobilise for third round of anti-Trump No Kings protests across US and Europe

An estimated eight million people protested on Saturday against the war in Iran and US President Donald Trump’s actions, at more than 3,300 ‘No Kings’ rallies across the US and in Europe. Organisers said it was the greatest number of protests in a single day in US history.

Reuters and EPA photographers
By Reuters and EPA photographers
29 Mar
No-kings-global-protests Protesters participate in a No Kings march and rally in San Francisco on 28 March. (Photo: John G Mabanglo / EPA)

A giant inflatable Donald Trump balloon is carried by participants in a No Kings rally outside the Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday, 28 March. (Photo: Chris Torres / EPA)
A No Kings protester in downtown Los Angeles. (Photo: Chris Torres / EPA)
No Kings protesters gather in San Francisco. (Photo: John G Mabanglo / EPA)
Thousands of protesters fill Times Square during a No Kings march in New York City. (Photo: Olga Fedorova / EPA)
People attend a 'No Kings' rally in Porto
People attend a No Kings rally in Porto, Portugal. (Photo: Manuel Fernando Araujo / EPA)
No-kings-global-protests MAIN 4
Protesters parade puppets of political leaders at a No Kings march in Washington, DC. (Photo: Luke Johnson / EPA)
No-kings-global-protests
An activist voices his sentiments at a No Kings rally in downtown Los Angeles. (Photo: Chris Torres / EPA)
No-kings-global-protests
Protesters wave upside-down US flags during a No Kings rally in downtown Los Angeles. (Photo: Chris Torres / EPA)
No-kings-global-protests
A protester walks away as federal agents deploy tear gas at activists attempting to break down the gate outside the Metropolitan Detention Center during the No Kings rally in downtown Los Angeles. (Photo: Chris Torres / EPA)
No-kings-global-protests
A protester is treated after being tear-gassed outside the Metropolitan Detention Center during the No Kings rally in LA. (Photo: Chris Torres / EPA)
No-kings-global-protests MAIN 3
Activists march, chant and hold signs during the No Kings rally in downtown Los Angeles. (Photo: Chris Torres / EPA)
No-kings-global-protests
Making headlines... a protester at a No Kings march in San Francisco. (Photo: John G Mabanglo / EPA)
No-kings-global-protests
A patriotic protester at a No Kings march in New York City. (Photo: Olga Fedorova / EPA)
No-kings-global-protests MAIN 2
A likeness of Donald Trump is borne aloft at a No Kings march in San Francisco. (Photo: John G Mabanglo / EPA)
No-kings-global-protests
Protesters take to the streets at the No Kings rally near the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo: Luke Johnson / EPA)
No-kings-global-protests
A No Kings protest in Rome, Italy. (Photo: Giuseppe Lami / EPA)
No-kings-global-protests
Protesters in front of the Lincoln Memorial at a No Kings march in Washington, DC. (Photo: Luke Johnson / EPA)
No-kings-global-protests
Demonstrators burn a US flag at the entrance of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland, Oregon, during a No Kings protest. (Photo: John Rudoff / Reuters)
No-kings-global-protests
A No Kings protester confronts Portland police officers standing guard outside the ICE facility in Portland, Oregon. (Photo: John Rudoff / Reuters)
No-kings-global-protests
A protester reacts to being tear-gassed outside the Metropolitan Detention Center during a No Kings rally in downtown Los Angeles. (Photo: Chris Torres / EPA)

DM

Comments

Loading your account…

Scroll down to load comments...