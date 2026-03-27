(This article first appeared as a Johannesburg newsletter. Subscribe here.)

Ballet Above Braam – Rooftop Sunset Sessions

Dates: 27 March, 18:30 and 28 March, 17:30

Address: Play Braam rooftop. Braamfontein, 73 Juta Street

Tickets: R150 - R200 on Webtickets

An immersive rooftop dance experience that brings ballet into the heart of Johannesburg’s inner city. The evening will feature a vibrant cross-section of exciting and diverse works from the company’s repertoire, showcasing both established and emerging choreographic voices. Expect excerpts from Celestial Bodies, Classics of Spain, pas de deux from Sleeping Beauty and Giselle, Chloé Blair’s Nothing Twice and Camagwini by Tumelo Lekana.

Man With No Surname

Dates: 27 March – 12 April 19:30, Sat and Sun additional 15:00 show

Address: Joburg Theatre, 163 Civic Blvd, Braamfontein, Johannesburg

Tickets: R150 – R300 on Webtickets or 0861 670 670

A new play by Mfundi Vundla, directed by James Ngcobo starring Bonko Khoza and Pakamisa Zwedala, A man in search of kinship and a place to call home loses his moral centre after the woman he loves falls prey to a sexual predator. A powerful, intimate play about Thabo, a doctor and former freedom fighter Moruti, a writer returning from exile in America. Set against the ocean and brought to life with jazz, classical music, and ancestral presence, the story explores memory, identity, masculinity, and the lasting impact of political struggle.

The Luyanda Madope Trio

Dates: 27 - 28 March. Seating opens at 17:00 show ends at 22:00

Address: Die Pienk Kerk, 24 Chatou Road, Melville

Tickets: R400 per person on Quicket

Led by acclaimed pianist Luyanda Madope, the trio features Phumlani Mtiti on saxophone and Gontse Makhene on percussion and djembe, three musicians known for weaving together improvisation, storytelling and deeply rooted African jazz traditions. The performance will showcase music from Madope’s latest album, An Ode to the Womb.

Fee inclusive of a Pienk Kerk Burger or Yanni’s Artisan Pasta, with guests welcome to bring their own wine (no corkage).

Jeff Mills Live at The Liquid Room

Dates: 27 March, 19:30 – 02:30

Address: 1 Fox Street, Downtown Johannesburg

Tickets: R550 on Howler

A celebration of the 30-year legacy of Jeff Mills’ iconic Liquid Room show in Tokyo, this night pays tribute to a moment in Techno history. A pioneer who reshaped DJ culture with precision, fearlessness, and imagination, Mills’ influence stretches back to Detroit’s underground and echoes through Tokyo’s legendary Liquid Room era - a time when Techno wasn’t just played, it was sculpted in real time.

19:30 - Doors Open & Merchandise; 21:00 - Film Screening; 21:30 - Jeff Mills; 23:30 - Fabio x Bongani Zulu; 00:30 - Jeff Mills; 02:30 - Avi Subban x Syddevil

Loyiso Gola

Dates: 27 March, 20:00

Address: The Forge,Ground Floor, 87 De Korte St, Braamfontein

Tickets: R215 on Quicket

The standup comedian Loyiso Gola presents a new show called Epistemic Trespassing.

The Dithapelo Experience, Maleh’s album launch

Dates: 28 March, 19:30

Address: The Market Theatre,138 Lilian Ngoyi St, Newtown

Tickets: R275 on Webtickets

Experience an intimate evening of spiritual awakening as the multi-award-winning Mosotho musician Maleh launches her highly anticipated album, Dithapelo. Known for her ethereal vocals and soulful depth, Maleh invites you on a sonic journey of prayer, gratitude and healing.

Stay True Sounds

Dates: 28 March, 16:00 til late

Address: Truth 667b Janes Cres, Halfway House, Midrand

Tickets: R350 at www.truthjhb.co.za

Expect a 100% local Stay True Sounds lineup of 11 dope artists on the main floor, featuring new and legendary SA Deep House & Afro selectors like Kid Fonque, Culoe de Song, Julian Gomes, Nutty Nys, Kat la Kat, Thabo Tonic, Hyphaphonic, Tea White, Black Villain and more. Plus there will be two more dance floors curated by Truth - a full celebration of underground electronic music culture.

Open Studios

Dates: 28 March, 10:00 - 17:00

Address: August house, 76 End Street, Doornfontein

Dates: R80 on Quicket

This event will see the Artists’ Studios at August House open to the public. This unique opportunity allows guests to truly explore the visual arts and hear directly from the artists. The programme of activities includes: Over 30 artists for you to meet and see their work, exhibitions, a market, a kids area, food and beverage on sale. There will be a shuttle service to safe underground parking.

A Night with the Stars: Lloyiso

Dates: 29 March, 17:00

Address: Big Top Arena, Carnival City, Corner of Elsburg Road (R554) and Century Road, Brakpan

Tickets: R250 – R900 on Webtickets

He sold out Saturday at this 3,500 seater venue so they put on a Sunday show! He is one of South Africa’s most compelling contemporary voices, known for his deeply personal songwriting and genre-blending sound rooted in R&B, soul and pop.

Jazz At The Bioscope

Dates: 2 April, 20:00

Address: The Bioscope Independent Cinema, 44 Stanley, Milpark

Tickets: R220 at www.thebioscope.co.za

Curated by award-winning trumpeter Mandla Mlangeni, this installment features Mthunzi Mvubu & The Abathwebuli Trio, a powerful presence in South Africa’s contemporary jazz landscape, blending ancestral African rhythms with modern improvisation. Featuring saxophonist and flautist Mthunzi Mvubu, Gontse Makhene on percussion and Gally Ngoveni on bass.

FRIYAY GUEST ESSAY — Reitumetse Pilane

‘I found my husband through running’ — the Joburg running clubs building community

Our colleague hit the streets with some of Joburg’s running clubs and writes:

“Road running has become a shared ritual among many of Johannesburg’s residents. Some runners are chasing personal bests, others are simply looking for a reason to move, talk and share a sunrise or sunset.”— Reitumetse Pilane

Joburg ‘Person of the day’

Fight with Insight (FWI) is a non-profit community project in Jozi that uses boxing as a therapeutic and developmental tool to support inner-city youth, particularly those facing poverty, violence or behavioural challenges. It was co-founded in 2006 by Luke Lamprecht and professional boxer Anton Gilmore. The project creates a safe space for children to develop life skills and is grounded in the belief that the discipline and physicality of boxing can help young people regulate their emotions and break cycles of violence. “The programme is guided by the Six F’s,” says Lamprecht – “and they are Fitness, Friends, Food, Feelings, Fight Club and Fun”

(This article first appeared as a Johannesburg newsletter. Subscribe here.)