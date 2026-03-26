Ignore the misinformation, ActionSA does have a plan for affordable housing in Joburg

ActionSA strongly rejects the claim by Oliver Meth that we don’t have a plan for affordable urban housing for residents of Joburg. This assertion is devoid of truth and misrepresents ActionSA’s clearly articulated priorities to fix Joburg.

This deliberate misinformation is unfortunate, considering the urgent need to arrest the city’s housing crisis, with a backlog exceeding 300,000 units that are required to provide affordable housing.

The article published by Daily Maverick ( “Joburg’s migration politics shows a failure of real leadership” ) clearly ignores ActionSA’s message to residents. The author avers that the party is focusing on “enforcement or rhetoric but lacks detailed, practical plans to address affordable housing and urban inequality”. He concludes that the party’s strong position on restoring law and order by reclaiming hijacked buildings is an “easy way out” on illegal migration.

It’s unfortunate that the author didn’t do moderate research on ActionSA’s #OperationFixJoburg plan. Otherwise, he would know that reclaiming more than 600 hijacked buildings that have turned into crime scenes isn’t an easy way out on illegal migration. In fact, this will create thousands of jobs and opportunities ringfenced for South Africans facing unemployment.

Joburg mayoral candidate Herman Mashaba and ActionSA activists in Alexandra’s Ward 107 during the party’s #OperationFixJoburg mayoral tour on 14 March 2026. (Photo: ActionSA Joburg Social Media / Nkele Galedzana)



Had the author engaged with ActionSA’s message to residents, he would know that our plan to deliver dignity for all entails upgrading informal settlements with access to basic services. I am not oblivious to the poor living conditions of residents across townships such as Alex, Soweto and Orange Farm. This neglect by the DA and ANC administrations exacerbates inequality, by failing to deliver basic services through adequate road infrastructure as well as reliable electricity and sanitation.

Our housing strategy is grounded in our position that access to dignified shelter is a fundamental human right. Claims suggesting otherwise ignore both our published policies and my track record when I was the mayor.

During my term as mayor I adopted a policy through council called the Inner City Rejuvenation Plan. It catalysed the awarding of 154 properties to the private sector on a long-term lease, attracting R32-billion in investment. This plan was earmarked to create 22,000 permanent jobs during the construction phase.

Most importantly, 14,500 housing units were estimated for development, with 30% reserved for low-income earners and students. I committed to release a minimum of 100 buildings a year. The journey to transform Joburg into a remarkable world-class city was halted by the DA and the ANC, who were intent on playing politics instead of serving residents.

Herman Mashaba talks to Alexandra residents on 14 March 2026. (Photo: ActionSA Joburg Social Media / Nkele Galedzana)



Today, I can report that only three out of 54 derelict buildings have been renovated. These buildings have created a capacity of 2,100 units for affordable student accommodation. For a city that is clearly failing to meet a growing housing demand, the ANC’s sluggishness proves that Joburg residents are a forgotten people.

ActionSA has consistently advanced a comprehensive approach to housing that prioritises safeguarding the rule of law, bringing jobs and investment into the city and affording dignity to residents as crucial to meaningful service delivery.

We urge commentators to engage factually, and opine from an evidence-based perspective for constructive solutions to South Africa’s housing crisis. DM

Herman Mashaba is the president of ActionSA and the party’s mayoral candidate for Johannesburg in the forthcoming local government elections.