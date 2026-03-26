Bahamian police officer charged with murder of US citizen

The officer, Superintendent Berneil Pinder, was not required to enter a plea during his appearance before the Magistrate's Court in Nassau, according to his lawyer, Ian Cargill Sr.

Cargill said Pinder is being held in prison pending a request for bail before the Bahamian Supreme Court.

Police allege Pinder shot and killed Cody Castillo (31) outside a popular restaurant on the island of New Providence after an altercation broke out between two people on Saturday. One of the people entered a vehicle and allegedly "drove it in a threatening manner" toward Pinder, who, fearing for his life, used his service weapon to shoot the driver, police said in a statement.

The United States has offered assistance from the FBI to support the Bahamian investigation of the case, US Ambassador to the Bahamas Herschel Walker said on Wednesday, while welcoming Pinder's arrest.

A GoFundMe crowdfunding page set up by family and friends says Castillo was preparing to welcome his first child and was working in the Bahamas to support his family.

Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis said on Tuesday he had requested a full and transparent investigation into the shooting, saying a "badge can never place anyone above the law."

The Bahamas recorded eight police-involved shootings last year. A review by Reuters of police reports indicates at least three such shootings so far in 2026.