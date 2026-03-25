Connor Esterhuizen announces himself as a future cornerstone for Proteas with standout series

If the Proteas’ post-2026 T20 World Cup series in New Zealand was an audition for future involvement in the senior South African men’s cricket side, then one player in particular walked away having left an indelible impression. Wicketkeeper/batter Connor Esterhuizen.

After helping SA clinch the series 3-2 on Wednesday, 25 March, Esterhuizen walked away with the Player of the Series accolade. This in addition to two Player of the Match awards.

Esterhuizen’s show

Outsiders scoffed at the T20 series between the Proteas and the Kiwis, especially as it was played right after the World Cup and both teams could only string together teams consisting of fringe players and newcomers.

This is particularly true for SA, as the New Zealanders did bring in some of their players who lost the World Cup final to India in early March. This includes players such as captain Mitchell Santner, all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and Lockie Ferguson. However, they did not feature in every match, with their workloads being managed.

SA, on the other hand, only had spinner Keshav Maharaj from the regular Proteas team. Fringe players such as Tony de Zorzi, George Linde and Gerald Coetzee featured. But it was one of the handful of debutants who announced himself in the series. Esterhuizen ensured that he left a mark on the technical team with his solid performances.

Connor Esterhuizen ended South Africa’s T20 tour of New Zealand as the series’ top run scorer, averaging 50 in the five matches. (Photo: Joe Allison / Getty Images)

In the five matches in which he participated, the 24-year-old managed a total of 200 runs. He saved his best innings for last, as he put together an impressive performance of 75 runs from 33 balls to help his country edge the series with a 33-run win in the fifth and final game. It was his second senior international half-century, after his 57 in the fourth match.

Useful exercise

“A lot of people questioned the value of the series and why you would have it [right after a World Cup]. We all did at some stage,” said Proteas coach Shukri Conrad.

“But when you look at some of the younger guys that have become household names in the SA20, as soon as you expose them to international cricket, there’s still a gap. There is still pressure and scrutiny like they’ve never experienced before.

“So, on that front it’s been an invaluable exercise. To see guys like Connor Esterhuizen, [teenage fast bowler] Nqobani Mokeona and Prenelan Subrayen step up and deliver the goods,” the Proteas coach said. “Even though both teams were not at full strength, it’s been an exciting series. Whether it was full-fledged international cricket, the jury is still out.”

Nqobani Mokoena was another debutant to earn praise from Proteas coach Shukri Conrad after taking three wickets on debut, while he top-scored with 26 in the third match of the series, which South Africa lost. (Photo: Hannah Peters / Getty Images)

Esterhuizen a ‘good kid’, says Maharaj

Even the Proteas’ stand-in captain for the series, Keshav Maharaj, had nothing but positive things to say about Esterhuizen. Maharaj is well acquainted with Lions star, having captained him at the Pretoria Capitals in the most recent edition of the SA20.

“We heard about this kid last season. I was fortunate enough to spend the whole SA20 with him, that’s when I saw how he goes about his business. He’s a really hard worker and he’s someone that’s now under my wing. He’s a good kid and I don’t think many people can hit cricket shots the way he does. He’s a sweet timer of the ball,” Maharaj said.

“He’s also hungry to do well. I actually lost a bet to him. I told him if he gets 75 or more, I’ll give him a bat. The way he read the conditions and led the batting lineup [was impressive]. There are a couple guys in the team who have played a handful of games for the Proteas. But in his debut series he’s received Player of the Match awards on some tough wickets,” the veteran spinner continued.

“He’s been pretty special. The knock [to win us the series] summed up the calibre of player he is. Hopefully he grows from strength to strength and keeps putting in the performances, so that he can get noticed for various formats of the game for SA.”

Connor Esterhuizen showcased his versatility throughout the series as he batted in various positions, from opening to the the middle order. He also kept wicket. (Photo: Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images)

Esterhuizen’s lessons learnt

The man of the moment, Esterhuizen, was calm in assessing his debut series. He indicated that it is surreal to find himself where he is because he almost quit cricket in his final years at high school. The wicketkeeper/batter said he was not making the teams he felt he was good enough for, which led him to consider walking away from the sport.

However, due to the 2020 Covid-induced lockdown, he was able to take a break from the sport. He said this served him well as he returned to cricket with Wits University and also found his way into the Lions, where he worked his way up into the senior team.

Connor Esterhuizen expressed his gratitude to Proteas coach Shukri Conrad (right) for how the mentor prepared him and his fellow debutants for the international stage. (Photo: Joe Allison / Getty Images)

Of his debut for SA, Esterhuizen said: “I’ve loved every second of my first tour with the Proteas. The lessons I’d take are probably just how to deal with the pressure and the scrutiny.

“I don’t think anyone masters how to deal with it. But the more you do it, the more accustomed you become to it. That’s the main message that coach Shuks (Shukri Conrad) told us before the tour, especially us newcomers, that we will experience the pressure, the scrutiny and that everything’s looked at through a microscope,” the 24-year-old stated.

“I’ve tried to take my game to another level. For most people the talent is always there, but it’s hard to use that talent and the decision-making that comes with it. That is the key the higher up you go in this game,” he said.

“The second thing is just how to deal with failures, because this game is a game of failures. And when you succeed, you need to take it in. How to deal with those failures the higher you go will stand you in good stead.”

SA’s summer schedule is a massive one in which they will host nations such as Australia, Bangladesh and England. With his performances in New Zealand, Esterhuizen has thrown his name into the fray for those major assignments. DM