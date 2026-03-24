WIN: Opening day passes to the inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek

We’re giving away double tickets to the Opening Day Celebration of the inaugural Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek — where global sounds meet African rhythm in one unforgettable setting.

From 27–29 March 2026, the legendary Swiss-born festival makes its African debut in the "valley of dreams," bringing together almost 40 global icons, African innovators, and emerging talent in a vibrant celebration of musical discovery.

Your prize includes:

Double tickets to Friday Opening Day (Prelude General Access at The Arches Stage).

to Friday Opening Day (Prelude General Access at The Arches Stage). Return Park & Ride transport from one of the following hubs:

from one of the following hubs: Century City

Eikestad Mall (Stellenbosch)

Somerset Mall

A historic line-up: Global icons meet local prodigies

The festival has officially completed its programme with a powerful final artist announcement. Joining the already stellar line-up is Grammy-winning vocalist Lalah Hathaway, who will team up with Robert Glasper and special guest Bilal for a rare live collaboration.

The final additions further enrich a programme that celebrates musical excellence in all its forms:

Matt Hansen: The singer-songwriter, with millions of fans across TikTok and streaming platforms, brings his emotionally resonant storytelling to The Arches stage on Friday night.

The singer-songwriter, with millions of fans across TikTok and streaming platforms, brings his emotionally resonant storytelling to The Arches stage on Friday night. Tigran Hamasyan: The Armenian pianist and 2003 Montreux Jazz Solo Piano Competition winner returns to the festival family at the Jazz Village stage, located in a historic church.

The Armenian pianist and 2003 Montreux Jazz Solo Piano Competition winner returns to the festival family at the Jazz Village stage, located in a historic church. Caleb Dlamini & Friends: Representing the future of South African jazz, this dynamic ensemble is led by 17-year-old Franschhoek drumming prodigy Caleb Dlamini.

“What excites us most about this final programme is the meeting of generations — from globally celebrated artists to young musicians like Caleb Dlamini who represent the future of South African jazz.” — Raffaella Goedvolk, Festival Co-founder.

More than just a music festival

Supported by Nedbank, the festival is a cultural milestone designed to celebrate creativity and connection. Buli Ndlovu, Executive Head of Personal and Private Banking Marketing at Nedbank, notes:

"As Nedbank, we are proud to support an initiative that brings global artistry to our shores while creating meaningful opportunities for emerging musicians who represent the future of our creative economy."

Beyond the stages, the weekend will blend world-class live performances and vinyl selectors with the exceptional food and wine that has made the Franschhoek Valley a global destination.

Plan your experience

For those not lucky enough to win, tickets and transport options are still available.

Transport: Seamless Park and Ride options are available from Cape Town and the Winelands.

Seamless Park and Ride options are available from Cape Town and the Winelands. Accommodation: Visit the Tourvest dedicated portal for travel packages and private chauffeur offerings.

Visit the Tourvest dedicated portal for travel packages and private chauffeur offerings. Full Details: Visit mjfsa.com for the complete schedule, including the un-ticketed Sunday Slowdown.

Click here to enter the competition

Competition closes: 24 March 2026 at 15:00 PM

Winners announced: 25 March 2026 at 16:00 PM

The full line-up includes:

Robert Glasper ft. Lalah Hathaway & Bilal | Ezra Collective | Róisín Murphy | Salif Keita | Wet Wet Wet | Thandiswa Mazwai | Mandisi Dyantyis | Msaki | DJ Zinhle | Tigran Hamasyan | Matt Hansen | and many more. DM

Follow the journey:

Instagram: mjffranschhoek

Facebook: Montreux Jazz Festival Franschhoek

TikTok: montreuxjazzfestivalsa



