Two pilots killed in New York runway collision, Trump deploys ICE to US airports

By David Shepardson, Rich McKay and Andy Sullivan

The crash between an Air Canada Express AC.TO jet and a fire truck at LaGuardia injured dozens of passengers and led to hundreds of flight cancellations at the start of the working week in the latest disruption for airports and carriers that have been knocked off-kilter by a weeks-long budget standoff in Congress.

The crashed jet remained visible at the airport on Monday, its crushed cockpit pointing skyward. CCTV footage verified by Reuters showed the landing plane hit the fire truck as it crossed the runway directly in front of the jet.

The two young pilots who died in the incident had just started their careers, said Bryan Bedford, head of the Federal Aviation Administration. "It's an absolute tragedy," he said at a press conference.

Investigators probing the collision said they wanted to interview an air traffic controller who was juggling another emergency in the run-up to the crash.





ICE DEPLOYED TO AIRPORTS

Travelers have endured hours-long waits at security screening checkpoints in recent days as resignations and absentee rates have risen among Transportation Security Administration employees, who have gone without pay for more than a month.

"If you work, you should get your money. Why should that be a problem?" said traveler Edwin Blain, 60, who showed up four hours early to avoid missing his flight at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, the nation's busiest, where 42% of TSA agents were absent on Sunday.

On Monday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents with bulletproof vests and pistols were taken off the streets, where they normally focus on arresting immigrants the government seeks to deport, and redeployed in airports in Atlanta, New York and New Jersey, according to Reuters witnesses.

Trump said they were being sent to airports to help TSA agents reduce security screening lines, over the objections of the TSA workers' labor union, which said ICE agents had not undergone the months of airport security training needed.

At several airports, ICE agents were seen standing near lengthy security lines while TSA agents continued to operate the X-ray machines and scanning systems. The ICE agents' functions were not immediately clear.

For the most part, they were not wearing the masks that have become a divisive symbol of Trump's immigration crackdown and a subject of negotiations in Congress.

White House immigration czar Tom Homan said agents had been deployed to 14 airports in cities including New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Houston.

Authorities said the agents would provide crowd control, but Trump said they could also make arrests, raising concerns the chaotic raids that have played out on the streets of Minneapolis, Chicago and elsewhere might come to airports as well.





POLITICAL STANDOFF

In Washington, there was little sign the standoff between Trump's Republicans and opposition Democrats would end soon. Democrats have refused to fund the Department of Homeland Security without new curbs on immigration agents, who have killed U.S. citizens and sparked public outrage during their crackdown.

Though the White House has engaged in talks with lawmakers, Trump said on Monday he would not sign off on any compromise until Congress first passed a series of voting restrictions that Democrats have rejected, adding another potential roadblock to a deal.

Airlines are also facing rising fuel costs, which have surged since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran more than three weeks ago. United Airlines UAL.O is cutting flights through the busy summer travel season, citing elevated oil prices.





LAGUARDIA COLLISION KILLS TWO, SEVERAL HOSPITALIZED

In New York, the pilot and first officer of the Air Canada Express jet were killed and another nine people were hospitalized with serious injuries when the plane hit the fire truck. The CRJ-900 plane, operated by regional partner Jazz Aviation, had been carrying 72 passengers and four crew members.

The town of Coteau du Lac in Canada's Quebec province identified one of the pilots as Antoine Forest, who was originally from the area, in a Facebook post.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board were able to retrieve cockpit voice and flight data recorders after cutting a hole in the plane, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said.

Some 572 flights were canceled, more than 50% of LaGuardia's daily total. Some flights resumed on Monday afternoon, but the FAA said the runway where the accident took place would be closed until Friday.

U.S. aviation has faced a chronic shortage of air traffic controllers, but U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said that was not a problem at LaGuardia.

Kathryn Garcia, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, said the fire truck was responding to a separate aircraft that had reported an "issue with odor."

According to air traffic control audio, a controller cleared the fire truck to cross a runway. Moments later, the controller can be heard saying: "Stop, stop, stop, truck 1 stop, truck 1, stop."





NTSB probes controller as part of broader investigation into LaGuardia airport collision Read full story

Air Canada jet collision shuts LaGuardia; pilots killed, dozens injured Read full story

(Reporting by David Shepardson in New York, Jayla Whitfield-Anderson and Rich McKay in Atlanta and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Additional reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Writing by Andy Sullivan, Jonathan Allen and Jamie Freed; Editing by Scott Malone, David Gaffen, Bill Berkrot, Chris Reese and Stephen Coates)