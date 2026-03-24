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Russia says it would be very concerned by Iran war spillover into Caspian Sea

Russia would view any spillover of the Iran conflict into the Caspian Sea "extremely negatively", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Reuters
By Reuters
24 Mar
(L-R) Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Turkmenistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, pose for a family photo during the annual meeting of the Caspian Sea littoral states, known as the 'Caspian Five' in Moscow, Russia, 05 December 2023. The 'Caspian Five' includes the Caspian Sea coastal countries Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan, which set as their goals mutual economic integration, ensuring security and preservation of the regional marine ecosystem. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV (L-R) Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Turkmenistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, pose for a family photo during the annual meeting of the Caspian Sea littoral states, known as the 'Caspian Five' in Moscow, Russia, 05 December 2023. The 'Caspian Five' includes the Caspian Sea coastal countries Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan, which set as their goals mutual economic integration, ensuring security and preservation of the regional marine ecosystem. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Israel said last week its military had carried out strikes on the Iranian navy in the Caspian, hitting dozens of targets including missile boats. A military spokesperson said Israel had managed to take out Iran's naval capabilities there.

Russia and Iran, which signed a strategic partnership treaty last year, both border the Caspian Sea.

On the state of negotiations between Washington and Tehran, Peskov said the Kremlin was observing contradictory statements from both parties.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, writing by Anna Peverieri; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

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