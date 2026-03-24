Russia says it would be very concerned by Iran war spillover into Caspian Sea

Israel said last week its military had carried out strikes on the Iranian navy in the Caspian, hitting dozens of targets including missile boats. A military spokesperson said Israel had managed to take out Iran's naval capabilities there.

Russia and Iran, which signed a strategic partnership treaty last year, both border the Caspian Sea.

On the state of negotiations between Washington and Tehran, Peskov said the Kremlin was observing contradictory statements from both parties.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, writing by Anna Peverieri; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)