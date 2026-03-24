Global events are reshaping trading, and investors are paying attention

This growing awareness is driving a new wave of online trading as more people are choosing to engage directly with markets, not only to understand what is happening, but also how to respond to global developments. Online digital platforms like Clarity, by Investec, are playing a role here – making it easier for South African investors to access both local and international markets.

A market shaped by global forces

It has also become increasingly apparent just how sensitive markets are to global developments, and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is a good example. Tensions in the region have raised concerns around oil supply and disruptions have already started affecting oil prices – pushing them higher. Higher oil prices feed into inflation, which in turn influences interest rate decisions

For investors, these shifts are visible in real time. On trading platforms like Clarity, the effects are seen in price movements, sector performance and currency changes. Energy stocks may increase, while sectors that rely on input costs come under pressure, highlighting how global events quickly translate into investment decisions.

For South African investors in particular, this interconnectedness is especially relevant as local portfolios are often influenced by offshore markets, commodity prices and currency changes. Having access to, and visibility across both local and international markets makes it easier to understand what is driving performance and to respond accordingly.

Navigating volatility requires new tools

While increased access has empowered investors, it also comes with its own challenges. Markets are moving faster; information is everywhere and the link between global events and market outcomes can feel overwhelming.

This is why being able to interpret news and understand what it might mean for the market is important. A single headline, whether about inflation, interest rates or geopolitical tensions, can move markets quickly. For investors, the challenge is not only keeping up, but making sense of what matters and what doesn’t, as this creates both opportunity and risk – especially for those who are able to quickly respond or react in the moment.

That is where the role of trading platforms is starting to shift. It is no longer just about being able to place a trade. Investors are looking for tools that will help them stay informed, monitor developments and act when needed.

Clarity fits into this space by offering a platform where investors can follow market movements in real time, manage their portfolios and execute trades without switching between multiple systems. Having everything in one place doesn’t remove uncertainty, but it does make it easier to respond to it.

A more engaged and globally minded investor

There is also a growing awareness of the need to diversify - not only across sectors, but across regions and currencies as well.

Offshore investing was once seen as complicated and out of reach. That has also changed as platforms like Clarity are helping to simplify access to international shares and streamline currency conversion, making it more practical to build a globally diversified portfolio.

At the same time, expectations around investing are also evolving. Being able to monitor markets, follow market news and make a trade instantly is no longer a nice-to-have, it has become a standard requirement. This is especially true for younger, digitally savvy investors who are used to having information and tools at their fingertips.

The future of trading in a connected world

Looking ahead, the link between global events and market behaviour is only set to strengthen. As economies become more interconnected and information flows faster, market movements will continue to reflect a complex mix of influences.

Platforms like Clarity are part of how investors are navigating this shift – offering access, visibility and the ability to act when it matters. Furthermore, the bigger change is behavioural. Investors are more engaged, more curious and more willing to take an active role in managing their money. In fact, online trading is no longer niche. It is becoming a normal part of how people interact with markets, shaped by global events, enabled by technology and driven by a growing desire to be more hands-on with investing. DM

Author: Tinus Rautenbach, Head of Clarity, by Investec

Disclaimer:

Clarity by Investec is a service offering of Investec Bank Limited (registration number 1969/004763/06), an authorised Financial Services Provider (FSP 11750) and Over-the-Counter Derivatives Provider, a Registered Credit Provider (NCRCP 9), and a member of the JSE Limited. Investec Bank Limited is committed to the Code of Banking Practice. Complaints may be referred to the National Financial Ombud Scheme South Africa, an independent body that handles complaints against South African financial institutions. Copies of the Code and the Ombudsman's details are available on request or visit Investec COBP.



