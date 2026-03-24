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Drone that crashed in Lithuania came from Ukraine, Lithuanian PM says

A military drone which crashed in Lithuania on Monday came from Ukraine and had been aimed at Russia before losing its way, Lithuania's prime minister said on Tuesday.

Reuters
By Reuters
24 Mar
A US army soldier handles a Ghost-X drone during the Combined Resolve 25-1 military exercise in Hohenfels, Germany, 03 February 2025. The Combined Resolve 25-1, a US Army exercise with NATO Allies and partners, is held from from 17 January to 16 February 2025 at the US Army's Hohenfels training area. Approximately 4,000 participants are involved in the exercise, with Poland's 11th Armoured Cavalry Division operating as the High Command. Exercise is a recurring exercise designed by the U.S. Army Europe - Africa to prepare a multinational brigade for support of NATO deterrence initiatives and overall readiness of Allies and partners in a dynamic security environment. Allied and partner nations participating in Combined Resolve 25-1 are Albania, Armenia, Belgium, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Kosovo, Lithuania, Moldova, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, the United States, and the United Kingdom. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET A US army soldier handles a Ghost-X drone during the Combined Resolve 25-1 military exercise in Hohenfels, Germany, 03 February 2025. The Combined Resolve 25-1, a US Army exercise with NATO Allies and partners, is held from from 17 January to 16 February 2025 at the US Army's Hohenfels training area. Approximately 4,000 participants are involved in the exercise, with Poland's 11th Armoured Cavalry Division operating as the High Command. Exercise is a recurring exercise designed by the U.S. Army Europe - Africa to prepare a multinational brigade for support of NATO deterrence initiatives and overall readiness of Allies and partners in a dynamic security environment. Allied and partner nations participating in Combined Resolve 25-1 are Albania, Armenia, Belgium, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Kosovo, Lithuania, Moldova, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, the United States, and the United Kingdom. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

The Baltic country's army on Monday said a suspected drone had entered the country's airspace and crashed into an ice-covered lake some 20 km (12 miles) from the border of Belarus.

"This is not a local incident, this is a part of wider security picture. Russian aggression against Ukraine creates additional risks for the whole region," Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene told a press conference on Monday.

Lithuania last year asked NATO for more air defences after military drones from Belarus landed on its territory twice in July 2025. Lithuanian intelligence said earlier this month that both drones had entered Lithuania accidentally.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas, editing by Terje Solsvik)

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