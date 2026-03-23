The latest jaw-dropping claim that has emerged from Sergeant Fannie Nkosi’s testimony at the Madlanga Commission is that organised-crime-accused Vuzimuzi “Cat” Matlala allegedly arranged a meeting with Deputy President Paul Mashatile – raising serious questions about how deeply criminal networks may have penetrated the highest levels of government.

Mashatile has “categorically” denied the claims.

Nkosi made the assertion on Monday, 23 March 2026, during his marathon testimony before the commission while he was grilled by evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson.

Nkosi told the commission: “Matlala called [me]. He needed this Luxor card again urgently as he was going to meet Deputy President Paul Mashatile and then meet suspended deputy police chief Shadrack Sibiya.”

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi testifies at Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on 16 March 2026 in Pretoria. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

The Luxor card refers to a credit card belonging to Matlala that was in Nkosi’s possession. He has claimed he had it because it was left in a jet ski owned by Pretoria taxi boss Jothan Zanemvula Msibi, who died in 2024.

Matlala is said to have left both his credit card and driver’s licence in the jet ski, which was later collected by Nkosi on the instruction of Msibi’s son in December 2024.

Matlala allegedly contacted Nkosi to retrieve his card, indicating it was needed in connection with a meeting with Mashatile, and later with Sibiya. Nkosi struggled to explain why he had the card or who withdrew almost R40,000 while it was in his possession, but he insisted the card was not given to him as a bribe.

Chaskalson pointed out that Nkosi had omitted any reference to Mashatile in his written statement to the commission.

When asked whether it was possible that he had deliberately excluded the information to protect the deputy president, Nkosi replied: “No.”

In a statement, Mashatile’s spokesperson, Keith Khoza, said: “Deputy President Paul Mashatile has noted claims made by Sergeant Fannie Nkosi at the Madlanga Commission earlier today to the effect that the deputy president met with Mr Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala or that the latter intended to meet with him.

“Deputy President Mashatile categorically denies the claims. Of significance is that the deputy president does not know the individuals referenced in the testimony and has never had any association or dealings with them. Of greater significance is that the deputy president was out of the country at the time that Mr Matlala purportedly met with him or intended to do so.”

He added that Mashatile is prepared to cooperate with the commission.

This is a developing story. DM

This story was updated to include Paul Mashatile’s response to Fannie Nkosi’s claims. (Updated: 23 March 2025)



