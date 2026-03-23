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Former Google executive Matt Brittin named new BBC director-general, The Times reports

March 22 (Reuters) - Former Google executive Matt Brittin has been confirmed as the BBC's new director-general, the Times reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Reuters
By Reuters
23 Mar
BBC continues to face questions following Trump's lawsuit threat A man pushes a cart outside BBC Broadcasting House, after Director General Tim Davie and CEO of BBC News Deborah Turness resigned on Sunday, November 9, following accusations of bias at the British broadcaster, including in the way it edited a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Britain, November 14, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Brittin's appointment was approved by the BBC board at a meeting on Thursday, with an official announcement expected this week, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. BBC did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

In January, BBC said Director-General Tim Davie would step down on April 2 and be temporarily succeeded by Rhodri Talfan Davies, the broadcaster's director of nations, until a permanent replacement is appointed.

Davie announced his resignation in Novemberfollowing criticism of the British corporation's news service over the misleading editing of a video clip of U.S. President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sumana Nandy)

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