Former Google executive Matt Brittin named new BBC director-general, The Times reports

Brittin's appointment was approved by the BBC board at a meeting on Thursday, with an official announcement expected this week, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. BBC did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

In January, BBC said Director-General Tim Davie would step down on April 2 and be temporarily succeeded by Rhodri Talfan Davies, the broadcaster's director of nations, until a permanent replacement is appointed.

Davie announced his resignation in Novemberfollowing criticism of the British corporation's news service over the misleading editing of a video clip of U.S. President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sumana Nandy)