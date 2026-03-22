Slovenia limits fuel purchases as some pumps run dry

By Fatos Bytyci

Fuelling at individual service stations has been restricted to 50 litres per day for private vehicles and 200 litres for companies and other priority users such as farmers, Prime Minister Robert Golob announced on Saturday evening.

The restrictions will stay in force until further notice.

"Let me reassure you that there is enough fuel in Slovenia, the warehouses are full and there will be no fuel shortages," said Golob, a liberal who is standing against right-wing populist Janez Jansa in an election on Sunday.





GOVERNMENT ORDERS INQUIRY

At an emergency session on Sunday, the government accused retailer Petrol - the largest Slovenian oil distribution company in which the state has a 32.3% stake - of failing to eliminate disruptions in fuel distribution and ordered an inquiry into possible violations in fuel trading and the management of critical infrastructure.

It also called on the Slovenian sovereign wealth fund to request a meeting of Petrol's shareholders and ask for a special audit of the company's logistics operations after March 16.

The government ordered the interior ministry to submit a report to law-enforcement agencies due to "possible grounds for suspicion" of criminal offences by some Petrol staff.





ARMY CALLED IN

Petrol rejected the government accusations, saying in a statement published by state news agency STA the problems at some sale points were solely the result of a sudden hike in demand in recent days. It rebutted any suggestions of irregularities or responsibility for shortages at stations.

"The company has a crisis coordination group that continuously monitors the situation and adjusts measures to stabilize supply," Petrol said.

Golob said the army would be called in to help retailers move supplies. The government also recommended that retailers prepare special measures for foreign drivers, without being specific.

Many filling stations across Slovenia were closed on Sunday. Those belonging to Hungarian oil and gas group MOL MOLB.BU have remained open but had already limited purchases to 30 litres for individuals and 200 litres for companies.





(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci, Gaspar Lubej and Branko Filipovic; Writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Holmes)