The first edition of LIV Golf South Africa brought with it a number of memories for the thousands of attendees. From the quality golf that was on display during the whole contest, to quality entertainment acts such as Black Coffee and Calvin Harris when the golf was over on each of the four days.

However, one moment in particular will be etched in the hearts of the people who were part of the historic sporting moment – the humility of overall winner Bryson DeChambeau. Throughout the four days of competition, the American was the most popular player, even surpassing the South Africans.

DeChambeau won the inaugural South Africa event with a first hole play-off win over Spain’s Jon Rahm after the pair were tied at 26-under after regulation play.

DeChambeau made birdie on the par-five 18th – the only play-off hole needed – to win his second LIV event of the 2026 season.

South Africa ‘unbelievable’

DeChambeau, who also won a playoff last Sunday at LIV Golf Singapore, scrambled to save par on the final hole to force a playoff. After his drive on the first playoff hole (No 18) went left and landed in water from an earlier driving rain, DeChambeau was granted relief and used a fairway wood to hit the ball roughly 12 feet from the pin at The Club at Steyn City.

“Thank you for supporting. South Africa was unbelievable. I mean, got to be the best LIV event we’ve ever had,” DeChambeau said after winning.

DeChambeau constantly repaid the love from the South African crowd by spending lengthy periods signing autographs at the end of each day of play. After round two on Friday (under a scorching sun), DeChambeau was particularly active. After his post-play press conference, hundreds of fans waited for him outside the media centre.

The 32-year-old was ready with his marker and signed everything thrust into his face. From caps to T-shirts and even shoes. Young and old, mothers, fathers and children – DeChambeau was willing to put in the necessary shift to ensure they all walked away feeling that the experience was worth their money.

After his press conference on Friday, 20 March, Bryson DeChambeau spent almost an hour signing fan autographs in the scorching heat. (Photo: Johan Rynners / Getty Images)

DeChambeau’s team, the Crushers, also crushed South African hearts with victory in the team competition. South Africa’s Southern Guards (led by Louis Oosthuizen) finished second on home soil.

“This South African leg fully exceeded my expectations,” said DeChambeau. “What a special event it has been this week. So, I’m really grateful [to be here].”

“The Southern Guards and South Africa have provided a great opportunity for us to showcase our skillset out here. So, for people to go out there and buy merchandise is fantastic. But that’s not the ultimate goal for us. The ultimate goal is to inspire people. That’s what makes me feel good playing golf,” the 32-year-old said.

“Of course, playing great golf matters, and I still get frustrated when things don’t go my way. But I look back to when I get a fist bump or a high-five; that weighs a lot more on me. So, it’s really cool to see LIV Golf making an impact around the globe, including here in South Africa.”

On the back of these marathon autograph-signing sessions, DeChambeau said: “I feel a bit of pressure on my fingers from all the signing. But I love signing autographs. It’s fun. The fans are the reason why we are here, and we’re grateful to be playing for what we’re playing for. So, it’s my duty and my responsibility to showcase my gratitude to the people out here.”

South African Branden Grace and overall tournament winner Bryson DeChambeau exchange pleasantries during the South African leg of LIV Golf. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

LIV popularity soars

With its Saudi Arabian backing, LIV Golf as a “sportswashing tool” concern still lingers for some. Organisations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch remain critical of the Saudis for alleged human rights transgressions. In golf circles, Irish golfer Rory McIlroy has been highly critical of the event.

Despite this dislike from some corners of the sport, the Saudi-backed tour is intent on becoming self-sustaining, independent of the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s (PIF’s) backing of hundreds of billions of dollars.

It is on the right track in this regard if the reception it received in South Africa is to be used as a measuring stick.

South African Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie is elated by the success of LIV South Africa 2026 at Steyn City and cannot wait for the event’s return in 2027. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

Despite the hefty ticket prices, ranging from R750 for the ground pass to the wide variety of luxury hospitality packages, ranging from R3,500 to the top-of-the-range Legends Circle costing R75,000 for the week, the tickets were sold out.

“It’s been an incredibly emotional week for the Southern Guard players. Every one of them has said to me, ‘This is one of the best weeks of my life.’ All of them had tears in their eyes on the first tee. They’ve just been blown away by the South African support,” said Richard Glover, general manager of the Southern Guards.

DeChambeau can be compared with the changing attitudes towards the Saudi-backed tournament. The 32-year-old American holds a Bachelor of Science degree in physics and came into the sport with an analytical mind that matched his academic history. He earned the nickname “Mad Scientist” as a result.

Bryson DeChambeau is the perfect ambassador for LIV Golf after going from a polarising figure in the sport to being among the most popular players. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi / Gallo Images)

However, this approach made him an outcast amongst his peers. His brash personality at the time did little to endear him to fans, either. However, over the past few years, he has reinvented himself.

He has matured from what many viewed as arrogance to a charismatic showman. In this context, he and LIV have undergone a similar change in public attitude. Both DeChambeau and LIV will walk away from this event with their popularity having increased tenfold, particularly in Africa.

“It’s a privilege that we’ve had to share that with our fans. They are some of the best sports fans in the world. He (DeChambeau) probably feels the same way,” South Africa’s Dean Burmester said. “In fact, everyone has been saying how amazing the fans are. They’ve welcomed everybody. I didn’t hear one person sledging.”

The LIV Golf organisers and South African Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie have also confirmed that the event will return to South Africa in 2027 – a nod to the success of this experimental African stopover. DM