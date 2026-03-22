Back at the Boardwalk: New GM aims to turn challenges into opportunities in Gqeberha

Sisulu Madondo is no stranger to Nelson Mandela Bay. In fact, he started his career in the casino industry as part of the team that launched the Boardwalk Hotel and Casino in October 2000.

Now, more than 25 years later, after working at various casinos across the country and climbing the ranks of Sun International, Madondo has returned to his roots as general manager of the establishment where his career started.

In his time away, the entertainment and hospitality landscape of Gqeberha has changed dramatically, and while it continues to develop, Madondo has a few aces up his sleeve to keep the Boardwalk relevant in a very competitive environment.

“I was part of the team that first launched the Boardwalk, so I am very excited to be back at this remarkable property in the Friendly City. I lived here for 10 years before moving back to Johannesburg, and I consider my 10 years in Gqeberha to be the best years of my youth.

“It is such an honour and privilege for me to now be leading the Boardwalk team.”

Sisulu Madondo is the new general manager of the Boardwalk Hotel and Casino. (Photo: Supplied)

He began his career with hotel and casino powerhouse Sun International as a trainee gaming technician at the Morula Sun in the North West, a year before the Boardwalk opened its doors.

Later, he took up positions at other gambling and hospitality groups, working at the Peermont Group’s Frontier Casino and the Mmabatho Palms Resort, where he was named the group’s best-performing general manager in 2017.

In 2022, he returned to Sun International as the gaming manager at the Meropa Casino in Limpopo. In 2023, he was named the group’s Executive of the Year, and the following year, he took up the position of slots manager at the Sibaya Casino in Durban.

His qualifications include a national diploma in electrical engineering, a B.Com degree, and most recently, in 2025, he completed an Executive Development Programme in Gaming at the University of Nevada.

The opportunity to return to Nelson Mandela Bay came when former general manager Tati Tsunke recently returned to his hometown of Johannesburg.

While he is still taking stock of his new working environment, Madondo believes the Boardwalk is still on par with hotels and casinos globally.

“The programme I attended at the University of Nevada last year gave me the opportunity to rub shoulders with industry leaders from Las Vegas as well as the world. As far as the look and feel of the Boardwalk, I believe we are very much on par with leading brands.

“Our biggest opportunities for growth are probably around the latest developments in technology in both the casino and hotel spaces.”

Madondo said developments in artificial intelligence were happening in leaps and bounds. From guest recognition and check-in protocols at hotels to security and gaming programmes on the casino floor, there were many things he would like to explore in his new role at the Boardwalk.

“But the key to success will be to find the balance between AI and human interaction. As much as we would like to implement some new products, we cannot jeopardise the current feel we’ve worked so hard to build.”

He admitted that the new position would come with its fair share of challenges, from inside the industry as well as external factors affecting the broader community.

“Utilities in Nelson Mandela Bay are currently a concern, and repeated power outages are costing us dearly as we are dependent on generators to power our facilities and provide our guests with the services they expect.”

Glenn Pappin, regional representative of the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa), said the hospitality sector in Gqeberha was “bleeding money” – some establishments were paying upwards of R15,000 a month for diesel to fuel their backup generators.

This comes after a series of high-voltage electricity transmission pylons collapsed along one of Nelson Mandela Bay’s crucial electricity lines in recent weeks, plunging the city’s beachfront and tourism hub into prolonged periods of darkness.

Besides the infrastructure challenges, Madondo said they had noted a decline in the casino’s “entry-level market” as economic pressure took its toll on their middle-class clientele – something they would soon unpack and explore.

“The hospitality landscape has also changed a lot in recent years and continues to develop. The Boardwalk Mall will soon open a hotel and conference venue of its own, and while we believe we cater to a different market, it will undoubtedly impact on our business.

“However, I welcome the competition. Developments in the industry are good for everyone, and it will keep us on our toes so that we constantly look to improve ourselves and provide our guests with better products and services,” Madondo said. DM