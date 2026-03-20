Nineteen-year-old Mexican man dies in ICE custody, agency says

By Jasper Ward and Inigo Alexander

ICE identified the man as Royer Perez Jimenez, of Mexico, who was being held at the Glades County Detention Center in Moore Haven, Florida. His death raised to at least 13 the number of immigrants to die in federal immigration custody this year.

Perez Jimenez's death is a presumed suicide, ICE said, adding that the official cause of death is under investigation after he was found unresponsive in the early hours of the morning.

The detention center's staff unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate him for nearly 10 minutes after he was found, ICE said.

The Mexican foreign ministry said that it requested documents to clarify the circumstances of Perez Jimenez's death and urged the U.S. government to address the conditions that made such incidents possible.

"The Government of Mexico reiterates that these deaths are unacceptable and once again calls on immigration authorities to carry out a prompt and thorough investigation to clarify the circumstances that led to this death, determine responsibility, and establish effective guarantees of non-repetition," the ministry said on Thursday.

ICE said Perez Jimenez was in custody after being arrested and charged with felony fraud for impersonating and resisting an officer.

He had initially entered the U.S. in 2022, was returned home after an encounter with the U.S. Border Patrol, and later reentered the U.S. illegally on an unknown date, ICE said.

"ICE is committed to ensuring that all those in custody reside in safe, secure and humane environments. Comprehensive medical care is provided from the moment individuals arrive and throughout the entirety of their stay," the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

ICE said 31 deaths - a two-decade high - were recorded among immigrants in federal custody all of last year, the first year of U.S. President Donald Trump's second White House term.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward in Washington and Inigo Alexander in Mexico City; Additional reporting by Ted Hesson and Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Shri Navaratnam)