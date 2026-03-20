Doja Cat to Jazz in the Lights – your Joburg weekend gig guide

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Gregory Maqoma’s Genesis

Dates: 20 - 22 March: Friday 19:00, Saturday 15:00 and 20:00, Sunday 15:00

Address: Joburg Theatre, 163 Civic Boulevard, Braamfontein

Tickets: R200 - R350 Webtickets

World renowned dancer and choreographer Gregory Maqoma’s GENESIS: The Beginning and End of Time is an exploration into the cyclical nature of history, the complexities of human existence, and the eternal struggle for liberation through a fusion of movement, text and music

Peter Clarke exhibition

Dates: 14 March - 9 April

Address: Unisa Gallery Unisa Muckleneuk Campus, Kgorong Building, Ground Floor, Preller Street, Pretoria

Gallery Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10:00 – 16:00

For Some, the Pathway to Education Lies Between Thorns is a travelling solo exhibition featuring works by renowned South African artist, writer, and poet Peter E Clarke.

Born in Simon’s Town in 1929 and later forcibly relocated to Ocean View under apartheid, Clarke forged an extraordinary artistic career despite limited access to formal education. His lifelong contribution to the arts earned him numerous national honours, including the Order of Ikhamanga (Silver) (2005) and a Lifetime Achievement Award (2010).

Doja Cat

Dates: 20 March, 19:15

Address: Sunbet Arena, 209 Aramist Ave, Waterkloof Glen, Pretoria

Tickets: R1,000 – R1,696, Ticketmaster

Global Citizen presents Grammy award-winning global superstar Doja Cat. She has delivered unforgettable performances globally and is sure to put on a great show during her first trip to the fatherland: “From my South African roots straight to the world stage, we’re bringing energy, purpose, and real change ..I’m proud to be part of something that celebrates Africa’s creativity.”

Jazz In The Lights

Dates: 21 March 10:00 – 22:00

Address: Johannesburg Zoo, Cnr Jan Smuts Ave and Upper Park Drive, Parkview

Tickets: R350, R100 for children under 12, Webtickets

Jazz aficionados will be able to delight in performances by Msaki, Brenda Mtambo, Andile Yenana, Jimmy Dludlu, Dumza Maswana, Andile Yenana, Malcolm Jiyane, Ayanda Sikade, Xhanti Nokwali, Rorisang Sechele, Mpumi Dhlamini and Maria Joao.

UJ Classical Weekend

Dates: 20 March 19:00, 22 March 15:00

Address: UJ Arts Centre, Keorapetse William Kgositsile Theatre, Corner Kingsway & University Road, Auckland Park

Tickets: R200, Quicket

Some Enchanted Evening on the 2oth invites audiences to take an elegant and emotionally rich musical journey through opera, operetta, and musical theatre with soprano Yolisa Ngwexana and baritone Federico Freschi, joined by Steinway Artist and programme director Christopher Duigan.

Oratorio for Human Rights - The South African premiere on the 22nd features the renowned UJ Choir and Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra under celebrated conductor and broadcaster Kutlwano Masote. Pianist Bryan Schimmel, one of South Africa’s most respected music directors with a 35-year career spanning theatre, orchestral, choral and contemporary genres, brings his extensive musical expertise to the production. Soprano Yolisa Ngwexana, a Unisa International Competition semi-finalist, brings her award-winning artistry to the stage alongside the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Art, Design & Architecture, Professor Federico Freschi, performing the baritone solo.

Comedy in the Park

Dates: 21 March, doors, restaurant and bar open 17:00, Show starts 19:00

Address: The Whirlwind Theatre, Delta Environmental Centre, Victory Park

Tickets: R120, Quicket

Featuring Chris Forrest, Mojak Lehoko, Nick Goliath and Rae du Plooy. The theatre sits within the park that was once part of Klipfontein Farm, used for grazing cattle in the early 1900s. In the 1930s the area was transformed into the Delta Sewage Disposal Works until 1963. By 1978, the site had been reborn as the Delta Environmental Centre, today one of Johannesburg’s most respected environmental education facilities. It is nestled within this space that the intimate Whirlwind Theatre now brings live performance back into the heart of the park.

Nduduzo Makhathini

Dates: 21 March, 18:30

Address: Jozi Gold, 81 De Korte St, Braamfontein

Tickets: R400, Quicket

The internationally acclaimed South African pianist, composer and scholar whose work bridges jazz improvisation with African philosophy and spirituality on stage at what used to be known as The Orbit.

Trompies

Dates: 21 March 12 noon – 02:00

Address: Coppers Craft Bar & Grill, Bel Air Shopping Centre, 1st Floor, Bellairs Drive, North Riding

Tickets: R100, Howler

Feel the nostalgia and the rhythm as kwaito godfathers Trompies take the stage. A night of old-school house music, timeless kwaito classics and pure South African vibes as the legendary group that helped shape the sound of a generation brings the energy back to the dance floor.

Ga bo Hamma ko Khalambazo

Dates: 21 March, 12 noon - 02:00

Address: 10274 Mthimkhulu Street, Khalambazo, Mamelodi East, Pretoria

Tickets: 150, Quicket

Hamma The Dude’s Birthday Street Bash is an annual street celebration that brings together music lovers for a vibrant outdoor experience built around DJ culture and community. The event showcases a diverse range of sounds including House, Hip-Hop, Bossa Nova, Broken Beat and other alternative music styles from Boisanza, DJ China, Nutty Nys, Chino Soul, Miggs Foreal, Silly Bean, Soul Bee, Zan D and more.

DJ Bob Jazz Club

Dates: 22 March, 10:00 – 18:00

Address: Nirox Sculpture Park, 240 Kromdraai Road (R540), Krugersdorp

Tickets: R200, Howler

This month, DJ Bob yet again welcomes a diverse lineup to the Lawn Pavilion for an unforgettable jazz club experience. Enjoy sounds curated by Lady Day, Castro, Zvikokay and Waxon.

Joburg ‘Person of the day’



(Photo and text: Bridget Hilton -Barber)

“We use skateboarding as a tool for social change,” says Charl Jensel, CEO of Skateistan, a non-profit skate school that combines skateboarding with creative arts and education programmes to empower at-risk youth in New Doornfontein and surrounds. Skateistan also has a project in Atlantis in Cape Town. Jensel grew up on the Cape Flats, facing a challenging environment dominated by gangs and drugs. He dropped out of school at age 15 but says skateboarding gave him a sense of purpose and a path away from street crime. Using his own story as motivation – he returned to college to finish his studies after picking up a skateboard – Jensel now works to keep children in education through his skateboarding programmes."

FRIYAY GUEST ESSAY — Bridget Hilton-Barber

In Johannesburg, there’s an area downtown called ‘The Chaos Precinct’ by Tanya Zack, the author of a book of the same name. It turns over R10-billion a year, double Sandton City’s turnover.

It is interesting and wonderful and should be encouraged not discouraged by raids and ill-considered rhetoric against Africans from other countries.

Picture of the day

“Every new moon is a quiet beginning.” (Aneesa Adams)

Parktown

This article first appeared as a Johannesburg newsletter. Subscribe here.