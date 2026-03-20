Doja Cat to Jazz in the Lights – your Joburg weekend gig guide

This article first appeared as a Johannesburg newsletter. Subscribe here.
Gregory Maqoma’s Genesis
Dates: 20 - 22 March: Friday 19:00, Saturday 15:00 and 20:00, Sunday 15:00
Address: Joburg Theatre, 163 Civic Boulevard, Braamfontein
Tickets: R200 - R350 Webtickets
World renowned dancer and choreographer Gregory Maqoma’s GENESIS: The Beginning and End of Time is an exploration into the cyclical nature of history, the complexities of human existence, and the eternal struggle for liberation through a fusion of movement, text and music
Peter Clarke exhibition
Dates: 14 March - 9 April
Address: Unisa Gallery Unisa Muckleneuk Campus, Kgorong Building, Ground Floor, Preller Street, Pretoria
Gallery Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10:00 – 16:00
For Some, the Pathway to Education Lies Between Thorns is a travelling solo exhibition featuring works by renowned South African artist, writer, and poet Peter E Clarke.
Born in Simon’s Town in 1929 and later forcibly relocated to Ocean View under apartheid, Clarke forged an extraordinary artistic career despite limited access to formal education. His lifelong contribution to the arts earned him numerous national honours, including the Order of Ikhamanga (Silver) (2005) and a Lifetime Achievement Award (2010).
Doja Cat
Dates: 20 March, 19:15
Address: Sunbet Arena, 209 Aramist Ave, Waterkloof Glen, Pretoria
Tickets: R1,000 – R1,696, Ticketmaster
Global Citizen presents Grammy award-winning global superstar Doja Cat. She has delivered unforgettable performances globally and is sure to put on a great show during her first trip to the fatherland: “From my South African roots straight to the world stage, we’re bringing energy, purpose, and real change ..I’m proud to be part of something that celebrates Africa’s creativity.”
Jazz In The Lights
Dates: 21 March 10:00 – 22:00
Address: Johannesburg Zoo, Cnr Jan Smuts Ave and Upper Park Drive, Parkview
Tickets: R350, R100 for children under 12, Webtickets
Jazz aficionados will be able to delight in performances by Msaki, Brenda Mtambo, Andile Yenana, Jimmy Dludlu, Dumza Maswana, Andile Yenana, Malcolm Jiyane, Ayanda Sikade, Xhanti Nokwali, Rorisang Sechele, Mpumi Dhlamini and Maria Joao.
UJ Classical Weekend
Dates: 20 March 19:00, 22 March 15:00
Address: UJ Arts Centre, Keorapetse William Kgositsile Theatre, Corner Kingsway & University Road, Auckland Park
Tickets: R200, Quicket
Some Enchanted Evening on the 2oth invites audiences to take an elegant and emotionally rich musical journey through opera, operetta, and musical theatre with soprano Yolisa Ngwexana and baritone Federico Freschi, joined by Steinway Artist and programme director Christopher Duigan.
Oratorio for Human Rights - The South African premiere on the 22nd features the renowned UJ Choir and Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra under celebrated conductor and broadcaster Kutlwano Masote. Pianist Bryan Schimmel, one of South Africa’s most respected music directors with a 35-year career spanning theatre, orchestral, choral and contemporary genres, brings his extensive musical expertise to the production. Soprano Yolisa Ngwexana, a Unisa International Competition semi-finalist, brings her award-winning artistry to the stage alongside the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Art, Design & Architecture, Professor Federico Freschi, performing the baritone solo.
Comedy in the Park
Dates: 21 March, doors, restaurant and bar open 17:00, Show starts 19:00
Address: The Whirlwind Theatre, Delta Environmental Centre, Victory Park
Tickets: R120, Quicket
Featuring Chris Forrest, Mojak Lehoko, Nick Goliath and Rae du Plooy. The theatre sits within the park that was once part of Klipfontein Farm, used for grazing cattle in the early 1900s. In the 1930s the area was transformed into the Delta Sewage Disposal Works until 1963. By 1978, the site had been reborn as the Delta Environmental Centre, today one of Johannesburg’s most respected environmental education facilities. It is nestled within this space that the intimate Whirlwind Theatre now brings live performance back into the heart of the park.
Nduduzo Makhathini
Dates: 21 March, 18:30
Address: Jozi Gold, 81 De Korte St, Braamfontein
Tickets: R400, Quicket
The internationally acclaimed South African pianist, composer and scholar whose work bridges jazz improvisation with African philosophy and spirituality on stage at what used to be known as The Orbit.
Trompies
Dates: 21 March 12 noon – 02:00
Address: Coppers Craft Bar & Grill, Bel Air Shopping Centre, 1st Floor, Bellairs Drive, North Riding
Tickets: R100, Howler
Feel the nostalgia and the rhythm as kwaito godfathers Trompies take the stage. A night of old-school house music, timeless kwaito classics and pure South African vibes as the legendary group that helped shape the sound of a generation brings the energy back to the dance floor.
Ga bo Hamma ko Khalambazo
Dates: 21 March, 12 noon - 02:00
Address: 10274 Mthimkhulu Street, Khalambazo, Mamelodi East, Pretoria
Tickets: 150, Quicket
Hamma The Dude’s Birthday Street Bash is an annual street celebration that brings together music lovers for a vibrant outdoor experience built around DJ culture and community. The event showcases a diverse range of sounds including House, Hip-Hop, Bossa Nova, Broken Beat and other alternative music styles from Boisanza, DJ China, Nutty Nys, Chino Soul, Miggs Foreal, Silly Bean, Soul Bee, Zan D and more.
DJ Bob Jazz Club
Dates: 22 March, 10:00 – 18:00
Address: Nirox Sculpture Park, 240 Kromdraai Road (R540), Krugersdorp
Tickets: R200, Howler
This month, DJ Bob yet again welcomes a diverse lineup to the Lawn Pavilion for an unforgettable jazz club experience. Enjoy sounds curated by Lady Day, Castro, Zvikokay and Waxon.
Joburg ‘Person of the day’
“We use skateboarding as a tool for social change,” says Charl Jensel, CEO of Skateistan, a non-profit skate school that combines skateboarding with creative arts and education programmes to empower at-risk youth in New Doornfontein and surrounds. Skateistan also has a project in Atlantis in Cape Town. Jensel grew up on the Cape Flats, facing a challenging environment dominated by gangs and drugs. He dropped out of school at age 15 but says skateboarding gave him a sense of purpose and a path away from street crime. Using his own story as motivation – he returned to college to finish his studies after picking up a skateboard – Jensel now works to keep children in education through his skateboarding programmes."
FRIYAY GUEST ESSAY — Bridget Hilton-Barber
Chaos precinct: How traders from Ethiopia have remade downtown Jozi
In Johannesburg, there’s an area downtown called ‘The Chaos Precinct’ by Tanya Zack, the author of a book of the same name. It turns over R10-billion a year, double Sandton City’s turnover.
It is interesting and wonderful and should be encouraged not discouraged by raids and ill-considered rhetoric against Africans from other countries.
Picture of the day
Parktown
This article first appeared as a Johannesburg newsletter. Subscribe here.