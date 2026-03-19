Environmental lawyer provides a bird’s-eye view of Jozi's city slickers

Bird-watching in the inner city? Conservationist and lawyer Obeid Katumba, a long-time resident of Marshalltown in the Johannesburg CBD, does this as a part-time passion, heading out almost every morning.

“To look for birds you don’t have to leave town,” says Katumba. “They are freely available and are very much part of my conservation message.” This message is that although birds are highly adaptive, humans could make it so much easier for them.

“Since childhood I’ve always been a conservationist,” says Katumba, who grew up in East Africa and came to South Africa when he was 11. He did a diploma in nature conservation as a young adult, then did an LLB and a master’s degree in environmental law, and now consults as a wildlife lawyer.

Obeid Katumba points out a bird on Main Street. (Photo: Bridget Hilton-Barber)

Katumba loves Marshalltown: “It’s safe, clean, affordable and secure, and has more trees and water than other parts of the city.” He has identified about 25 species of indigenous birds here, mainly common garden species that have adapted to city life.

Birds demonstrate remarkable versatility and resilience, says Katumba, but this also underlines the importance of human efforts in supporting urban wildlife. By growing indigenous trees and shrubs, maintaining parks and undertaking conservation programmes, residents can ensure that cities are hospitable to a range of species.

A turaco or grey loerie, of the most common birds in urban environments. (Photo: Obeid Katumba)

Taking the tour

Armed with binoculars and bird books, we start our birding trip outside 44 Main Street in Marshalltown. This is Jozi My Jozi’s headquarters and has both water features and indigenous trees that the birds love and nest in. The secret to inner-city birding, says Katumba, is to ignore the birds.

“They are used to being ignored, but if you change your pattern, look them in the eyes, for instance, they get threatened,” he says.

We see grey loeries (now called turacos), weavers and Karoo thrushes, which also love to play around the famous leaping impala statue, a landmark outside 44 Main. “Obviously, you’re not going to see many endangered species in the city, but city birding brings great enjoyment for beginners and experts alike. And the whole idea is to highlight ways in which we can help them survive and thrive.

“The hadeda is one of the most adaptive birds – not a day goes by in the city where I haven’t seen or heard them.

“I’ve seen red-faced and speckled mousebirds, bulbuls, red bishops, a variety of doves, speckled pigeons, crested barbets, black-collared barbets, Cape wagtails and, frequently, sacred ibises flying to and from the city rubbish dumps.”

Behind the magistrates’ court, says Katumba, is an open plot overgrown with wild grasses that the birds love. “I’ve seen black-headed herons there hunting the laughing doves. And I’ve also seen pied crows there, some of the avian world’s most intelligent species.”

A Cape robin-chat. (Photo: Obeid Katumba)

We walk along Main Street to Gandhi Square and back. The street has an impressive number of trees, although many are exotic, and the birdlife is active. We spot speckled pigeons, Cape robin-chats, doves, red-winged starlings – “they love to nest in the streetlamps” – and a speckled mousebird who is sitting most determinedly on her nest in a fig tree outside Sadie’s Bistro.

“We need to encourage curiosity among the young people who live in Marshalltown,” says Katumba, “since birding is often the domain of elderly white people.”

To pique this curiosity, he has partnered with Jozi My Jozi to take birding tours on Main Street on Sunday, 12 April, when the street will be closed to traffic and instead opened to families, children and residents who are invited to come and walk, cycle, skate, connect – and do bird-watching – in the heart of Jozi. DM

Bridget Hilton-Barber is a freelance writer who writes for Jozi My Jozi.

This story first appeared in our weekly DM168 newspaper, available countrywide for R35.





