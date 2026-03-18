Brand Finance evaluates over 5 000 of the world's biggest brands annually across sectors to assess their brand strength, financial performance, and stakeholder perceptions. Standard Bank’s sustained brand performance is driven by the power of its purpose, the reliability of its delivery and the sense of agency, confidence and growth that it gives to its people and clients.

Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank Group Chief Executive, says, "Five consecutive years as Africa's Most Valuable Banking Brand is not something we take for granted. The recognition affirms that our clients, partners, and communities across the continent continue to place their trust in us. In line with our purpose, ‘Africa is our home, we drive her growth’, we remain committed to driving sustainable development on the continent."

Margaret Nienaber, Standard Bank Group Chief Operating Officer, adds that "Our brand is about people and impact. Our 163+ years of longevity is linked to our partnerships with people, and clients who value our services and what our organisation stands for. We are deeply grateful to every employee who contributes to our success and to every client who continues to have confidence in our abilities to provide solutions for their needs."

The Most Valuable Bank Brand accolade adds to a successive streak of international recognition for Standard Bank. Forbes ranked Standard Bank among its World's Best Employers for 2025, the highest-ranked organisation from Africa, and the Group was named in TIME Magazine's World's Best Companies and Newsweek's World's Most Trustworthy Companies for 2025. DM

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