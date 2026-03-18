Sony World Competition — The best portraiture and street photography from around the world

A solitary figure crosses an empty New York avenue at night, illuminated only by the sharp reflection of the streetlights on the wet asphalt. The moment captures a fleeting human presence dissolving into the vastness of the city; a portrait of isolation inside a metropolis that never truly sleeps. (Photo: Andre Gaspar, Portugal, Shortlist, Open Competition, Street Photography, Sony World Photography Awards 2026) As a train rushed past in Tokyo, Japan, everything around it blurred into colour and noise, except for the conductor framed perfectly in the doorway. For a split second, motion and stillness collided, capturing the focus that keeps the city moving. (Photo: Maciej Lubomski UnitedKingdom Open StreetPhotography 2026) An office worker rushes to his office. The photographer explains that this image ‘explores how the city, with its density and disarray, consumes human energy and spirit.’ He goes on to note ‘people are constantly moving, going nowhere but they never stop walking, even when every step feels unbearably heavy.’ (Photo: Bijoy Krishna Paul, Bangladesh, Shortlist, Open Competition, Street Photography, Sony World Photography Awards 2026) The photographer explains that Fidel Castro may have written the speech on the poster on the wall, but the subject of this photograph is ‘clearly delivering the performance of the day.’ (Photo: France Leclerc, United States, Shortlist, Open Competition, Street Photography, Sony World Photography Awards 2026) A family marvels at the view from Ørnevegen (Eagle Road), Norway, in this candid shot. (Photo: Giulia Pissagroia, Italy, Winner, Open Competition, Street Photography, Sony World Photography Awards 2026) The small logging town of Sedro-Woolley in Washington State is known for its annual rodeo and the state's largest July 4th parade. For many children, there are two traditional roles they can grow into: rodeo queen for girls and lumberjack for boys. (Photo: Kathryn Mussallem, Canada, Shortlist, Open Competition, Street Photography, Sony World Photography Awards 2026) This photograph, taken at the Hindu pilgrimage of Kumbh Mela, shows a young boy having his hair shaved and gathered by his mother as an offering. This is part of the traditional tonsure ceremony, symbolising devotion and humility. (Photo: Mariana Zilbershteyn, Australia, Shortlist, Open Competition, Street Photography, Sony World Photography Awards 2026) Taken on the first day of summer in Kadıköy, Türkiye, this image captures a dreamy late-afternoon moment on Istanbul’s Asian (Anatolian) Side. Under a cloudy sky, a circular composition compresses fragments of daily life, shaped by light, atmosphere, movement and stillness. (Photo: Mattia Massaiu, Italy, Shortlist, Open Competition, Street Photography, Sony World Photography Awards 2026) A winter afternoon on Carrizalillo beach, Oaxaca, Mexico. (Photo: Otto David Ramírez Villa, Mexico, Shortlist, Open Competition, Street Photography, Sony World Photography Awards 2026) While photographing an equestrian event on a beach in Imperia, Italy, the photographer spotted this dog with a piebald coat, similar to that of the horse it had chosen to sit beside, seemingly asking for friendship. (Photo: Paolo Dellepiane, Italy, Shortlist, Open Competition, Street Photography, Sony World Photography Awards 2026) Photographed in Buenos Aires, Argentina, this man proudly shows off his collectible classic car. (Photo: Rodrigo Paredes, Argentina, Shortlist, Open Competition, Street Photography, Sony World Photography Awards 2026) The photographer records everyday scenes of people and animals through his camera lens, such as this moment, which captures children playing in an outdoor space. (Photo: Rudi Uran, Slovenia, Shortlist, Open Competition, Street Photography, Sony World Photography Awards 2026) A silver gelatine lith print of Fergus. (Photo: Tim Pearse, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Open Competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2026) A self-portrait in the style of a painting covered with a protective sheet. (Photo: Mondo Love, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Open Competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2026) Dmitrii, a young film student and musician photographed in Dendrarium Park in Chișinǎu, Republic of Moldova. (Photo: Maria Gutu, Moldova, Republic Of, Shortlist, Open Competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2026) La Santísima Tragedia (The Holy Tragedy) is a celebration held in Latacunga, Ecuador that is rooted in indigenous, Spanish and African cultures. It combines traditional ceremonies adjusted to incorporate aspects of Christian religious ceremonies introduced by the Spanish Colony. Also known as The Mama Negra, it celebrates the Virgen de la Merced (Virgin of Mercy), who is credited with preventing the eruption of the Cotopaxi volcano in 1742. (Photo: Luis Alejandro Dávila López, Spain, Shortlist, Open Competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2026) This photograph pays homage to the Chicano style, the Virgin Mary and Frida Kahlo’s painting The Two Fridas. (Photo: Livier Miroslava Ultreras, Mexico, Shortlist, Open Competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2026) This conceptual wedding photograph was styled after old wedding images. (Photo: Katarzyna Lakocy, Poland, Shortlist, Open Competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2026) ‘In the quiet embrace of the ancient tree, we find the silent presence of those who came before us. Their wisdom is rooted deep within the earth, reminding us that solitude is never loneliness, but communion with our past.’ (Photo: Kamil Hendrych, Poland, Shortlist, Open Competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2026) As the photographer was travelling in Ghana, she came across this man sitting outside a church and spoke with him about his life story, his beliefs and his dreams. (Photo: Kalista Kemp, South Africa, Shortlist, Open Competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2026) The photographer explains that this project ‘tells the story of my people’, from both ‘a colour perspective and multicultural aspect as well.’ The flags in the background speak to stories of injustices and remaining triumphant, and the suits worn by the models show unity within culture. The styling of this photoshoot alludes to different important periods and locations within the photographer’s culture and history. (Photo: Jaylon Cooper, United States, Shortlist, Open Competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2026) On the ash plains of Mount Yasur, on the island of Tanna, Vanuatu, Phillip, an internationally recognised, self-taught volcanologist, stands barefoot atop a volcanic rock bomb. Wearing a lava-protection suit gifted to him by some visiting researchers, the volcano smoulders behind him, sending a plume of gas and sulphur into the sky. Phillip grew up beneath the active volcano, and this portrait captures him in his element. (Photo: Elle Leontiev, Australia, Winner, Open Competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2026) This photograph shows twins Millie and Isobel at Ambleside Sports Show in the Lake District, United Kingdom. It forms part of an ongoing project photographing twins who play with and against each other in sport. (Photo: Duncan Elliott, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Open Competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2026) Actor, writer, director and comedian Stephen Merchant, photographed backstage at the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards. (Photo: Charlie Clift, United Kingdom, Shortlist, Open Competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2026) The delicacy of a body at rest coexists with the power of a hard-earned choice: to choose what one loves, even when the world insists on pointing towards other paths. This portrait speaks of peace and harmony, but also of the courage of women who turn their passion into discipline. (Photo: Alejandra Valenzuela, Chile, Shortlist, Open Competition, Portraiture, Sony World Photography Awards 2026)



