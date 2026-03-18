Pope Leo XIV blesses a child while greeting cheering crowds from his popemobile

Homeowner, Ram Rahamim Masassa, surveys the damage to his home caused by a missile impact three days earlier on March 16, 2026 in Shoham, Israel. Iran has continued firing waves of drones and missiles at Israel after the United States and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran early on February 28th. (Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) A USAF B-1 Lancer bomber takes off on a sortie from RAF Fairford on March 14, 2026 in Fairford, England. Since UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer allowed the US to use British bases to launch defensive strikes against Iranian missile sites, a variety of US military aircraft including B52 bombers, and B-1 bombers, have arrived at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Civil Defense officers and emergency workers respond to an Iranian ballistic missile attack in which a couple in their 70s were killed, according to published reports, as the downstairs neighbors look on, on March 18, 2026 in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan, Israel. Iran has continued firing waves of drones and missiles at Israel after the United States and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran early on February 28th. (Photo: Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) Neighbors check the situation of their cars and other belongings in a building in the area hit by Israeli forces in an overnight airstrike on March 13, 2026 in the Bachoura neighborhood of Beirut, Lebanon. Israel has continued its aerial and ground assault in Lebanon after Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon, launched missiles at Israel in what it said was retaliation for the joint U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. (Photo: Adri Salido/Getty Images) A manually operated giant puppet called 'Little Amal' performs at the 'Open Iftar' Ramadan dinner event at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, 16 March 2026. Iftar is a meal with which Muslims break their fast at sunset during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The event was organized by the Ramadan Tent Project as part of its Ramadan Festival 2026. EPA/TOLGA AKMEN Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang speaks during a keynote address at Nvidia's GTC Conference on March 16, 2026 in San Jose, California. Nvidia's GTC Conference focuses on recent developments and future uses of AI. (Photo: Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images) The ceremonial changing of the guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier takes place as the sun rises over Arlington National Cemetery on March 17, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia. March 25th will mark the centennial of the continuous military sentinel guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. (Photo: Heather Diehl/Getty Images) An actor performs as Saint Patrick during Dublin's St Patrick's Day Parade on March 17, 2026 in Dublin, Ireland. St. Patrick's Day is marked annually on March 17, the traditional death date of Ireland's patron saint, and has become a celebration of Irish culture and heritage worldwide. (Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images) One World Trade Center is shrouded in fog and rain on March 16, 2026, in New York City. New York City, along with other parts of the Eastern U.S., is expected to get severe rain and wind as a storm system moves through the area. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images) A white stork flies with nesting material on his nest at a white stork colony in Biebesheim, Germany, 18 March 2026. The courtship season for white storks begins in late February. EPA/RONALD WITTEK Sumatran tiger cub Lilly, 2 months old, plays with her mother Mayang in their enclosure at Tierpark Berlin, Germany, 17 March 2026. The Sumatran tiger cub's name Lilly was selected following a public naming contest that drew over 1,000 suggestions. EPA/FILIP SINGER A beach goers walks his dog using a skateboard at the Venice Beach skate park in Los Angeles, California, USA, 17 March 2026. A prolonged stretch of high temperatures is expected to continue across Los Angeles with forecasters warning the record-breaking heatwave could persist through the week. (Photo: EPA/CHRIS TORRES) Ezechiel Banzuzi of Leipzig in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and RB Leipzig in Stuttgart, Germany, 15 March 2026. EPA/RONALD WITTEK CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. Rosalía performs on stage at the LDLC Arena on March 16, 2026 in Lyon, France. (Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Live Nation) A model presents creations from the 2026 Autumn/Winter collection by Chinese fashion designer Su Xin during the China Fashion Week Recommendation Show at the Tokyo Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan, 18 March 2026. The presentation of the 2026 Autumn/Winter collections runs from 15 to 21 March 2026. (Photo: EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON) Dancers perform during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games closing ceremony at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium on March 15, 2026 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo: Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images) Thousands of tulips are presented on the National Mall for attendees of Tulip Day to create their own bouquet on March 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. The annual event held by the Embassy of the Netherlands aims to celebrate the beginning of Spring and strengthen cultural ties. (Photo: Alex Kent/Getty Images) Lukas Skiöld of Sweden competes in the Men's Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza during 2026 Crankworx Rotorua on March 15, 2026 in Rotorua, New Zealand. (Photo: Hannah Peters/Getty Images)







