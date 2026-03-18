Joburg’s running clubs — building community one kilometre at a time

One might expect the streets to be quieter during the early hours of a Saturday morning, as people sleep in after a long workweek or recover from Friday night festivities. But Joburg’s running communities are further proof that the city never really sleeps.

As the sun rises, people begin to fill the streets in dribs and drabs, some still fighting sleep, others with uncontainable excitement.

While they may differ in size or location, the common thread among Joburg’s groups is the sense of community they build. One member of the Braamfie Runners Crew said the club’s strong sense of community was her favourite quality.

“No one gets left behind. Although some are faster than others, we always regroup after a few minutes.”

Braamfie Runners members gather before a weekly run on Saturday morning, 7 March. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

Braamfie Runners members on a weekly run on Saturday morning, 7 March. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

Running communities are known for their warm atmosphere and accessibility. In most cases, runners can rock up and join with no membership fee, or minimal costs for occasional special events or optional club merchandise.

While Saturday mornings are particularly popular, many groups also host runs during the week before or after the workday, giving people several opportunities to participate.

“The crowds are quite different, and each club has something special to offer,” said Georgia Hatzilias, who often runs with The Late Run Club, Soleful, Benchwarmers and any others she can fit into her schedule.

Many clubs also take practical steps to ensure runners’ safety while keeping them motivated. Some have marshals or organisers stationed along the route to guide runners and provide water points.

For many runners, the social connections are more important than logging kilometres on Strava.

“People find training partners, mentors, friends. I even found my husband through the club,” said Robyn Porteous, the chairperson of Fourways Road Runners.

Winter Run Club runners gather before setting off on a group run in Johannesburg on 14 March. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

Winter Run Club members prepare for their weekly club run on Saturday morning, March 14. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

Mohammed Sabi, co-founder of the Winter Run Club, echoed similar sentiments.

“Sometimes, members reach out to me privately,” he said, explaining that the club often becomes a support network. “This is not just surface level. It’s also about boosting mental health, working with local businesses and building connections among communities.”

While the thought of joining a running club may be daunting, a member of The Late Run Club, Ruan Cloete, says the club was intentionally created to make running feel less intimidating.

“Some people might feel insecure, anxious or unsafe to try running, especially by themselves. That’s why these ladies started this group, bringing people of all shapes and fitness levels together. That’s what we are about.”

The Late Run Club runners gather after their group run on Wednesday morning, 11 March. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

Pan Café staff in Dunvegan prepare post-run beverages for The Late Run Club on Wednesday morning, 11 March. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

Rozelle van der Merwe and Nikita Fogolin, who started the club less than a year ago, have also been intentional about supporting local businesses as they grow their group. On Wednesday mornings, they start and finish their runs at the Pan Café, a local Dunvegan coffee shop. By the time the barista opens the doors, runners are returning from their routes, ready for a post-run coffee.

RunRise Jozi is another new addition to Joburg’s running scene that uses a neighbourhood café as a meeting point, gathering runners at Seattle Coffee, Merrow Down, on Wednesday and Friday mornings.

“We don’t care about your split times or your carbon-plated shoes,” reads the group’s manifesto. “Whether you’re chasing a marathon or your first kilometre, you’ve got a place on the pavement with us.”

In some corners of the city, social running clubs take centre stage, sometimes even spilling into the streets and briefly stopping traffic.

Benchwarmers, formed in 2023, attracts crowds of 200 to 300 runners on Wednesday evenings for a 5km run or a 3km walk. One of the organisers, Ruan du Toit, said the group’s size had even drawn complaints from nearby residents. But rather than brush them off, the club encouraged curious neighbours to join a run and see what the community was about.

For many members, the run is as much a social occasion as it is exercise, with members often staying afterwards for a midweek drink and conversation at the Benchwarmers Sports Bar.

Benchwarmers Run Club participants on a weekly club run on Wednesday afternoon, 11 March. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

In contrast, some clubs focus more strongly on performance and competition. Pirates Road Running Club, based at the Pirates Sports Club in Greenside, runs structured time trials on Tuesday nights, complete with timers and a results board at the finish line.

“A lot of these other clubs just do it to say ‘we are a run club’ or for social media and whatnot,” said one member, distinguishing Pirates from more casual groups.

The club proudly highlights its legacy, noting that Pirates Road Running “boasts a proud Comrades Marathon tradition and a wealth of running experience available to any runner looking to reach their goal; be it their first half marathon, marathon or ultra”.

Pirates is one of the largest sports clubs in SA, hosting multiple disciplines, including rugby, cricket, hockey and tennis, with its running section dating back to 1977.

Pirates time-trial training on Tuesday afternoon, 10 March. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

Another club with deep roots in Johannesburg’s running history is the Rocky Road Runners Club, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Based near the scenic Zoo Lake, the club meets on Saturday mornings for a 5km run and again on Sundays for longer distances.

The Rockies have long been known for their inclusivity. During the racially divisive apartheid era, the club stood out as an interracial running community. Today, it continues to welcome runners of all backgrounds and abilities. Among its members are everyday social runners and seasoned athletes such as Dr Vic Boston, who has completed 47 consecutive Comrades Marathons.

Taken together, these clubs illustrate the diversity of Johannesburg’s running culture. In a city often defined by its fast pace, these early morning and late-afternoon strides are quietly bringing people closer together. DM

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