Chinese authorities approve Nvidia's H200 AI chip sales, source says

By Karen Freifeld

Earlier on Tuesday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said at a press conference in San Jose, California that the semiconductor company had been licensed for "many customers in China" for the H200, and had received purchase orders from several companies.

Nvidia had been waiting for licenses from both the U.S. and China for months. The semiconductor company has received some U.S. approvals and the source said the chipmaker had now also received licenses for many customers in China from Beijing.

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington said they were "not aware of the specifics," and directed questions to "the competent authorities."

Huang added that Nvidia was in the process of restarting manufacturing of the H200. The company halted production amid regulatory hurdles in the U.S. and China, according to an FT report last month.

CNBC also reported on Tuesday that Huang told them the company now has clearance from both the U.S. and China.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Chris Sanders and Kevin Buckland)