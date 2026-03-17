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YouTube, FIFA reach World Cup live broadcast deal

FIFA announced an agreement Tuesday making YouTube a "preferred platform" for this summer's World Cup.

Reuters
By Reuters
17 Mar
Soccer-Iran situation President of FIFA Gianni Infantino holds up a USA hat as he attends the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace at the Institute of Peace on February 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. Assembled to raise money for the rebuilding and stabilization of Gaza, Trump's Board of Peace was formally established on the sidelines of World Economic Forum in January of 2026. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The deal allows rights-holding broadcast partners to stream the first 10 minutes of every match on their YouTube channels.

The objective is to create a sample of sorts, encouraging younger fans using the site to then switch to traditional channels such as network television to follow the rest of the action.

Broadcast partners will also be able to stream a select number of full 90-minute matches on their YouTube channels.

The 48-team tournament takes place across the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

"FIFA is delighted to welcome YouTube as a Preferred Platform for the FIFA World Cup 2026. By spotlighting FIFA's premium content and unlocking new opportunities for Media Partners and creators, this agreement will engage global fans in ways never seen before," said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom.

"As the world's attention turns to the action in Canada, Mexico and the United States, this collaboration with YouTube reinforces our ambition to maximize the tournament's impact across the ever-evolving media landscape, offering fans everywhere easy access to an immersive view of the biggest single-sport event in history."

Media partners will also be allowed to publish extended highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, shorts and video-on-demand content on their channels.

--Field Level Media

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