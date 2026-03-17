YouTube, FIFA reach World Cup live broadcast deal

The deal allows rights-holding broadcast partners to stream the first 10 minutes of every match on their YouTube channels.

The objective is to create a sample of sorts, encouraging younger fans using the site to then switch to traditional channels such as network television to follow the rest of the action.

Broadcast partners will also be able to stream a select number of full 90-minute matches on their YouTube channels.

The 48-team tournament takes place across the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

"FIFA is delighted to welcome YouTube as a Preferred Platform for the FIFA World Cup 2026. By spotlighting FIFA's premium content and unlocking new opportunities for Media Partners and creators, this agreement will engage global fans in ways never seen before," said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom.

"As the world's attention turns to the action in Canada, Mexico and the United States, this collaboration with YouTube reinforces our ambition to maximize the tournament's impact across the ever-evolving media landscape, offering fans everywhere easy access to an immersive view of the biggest single-sport event in history."

Media partners will also be allowed to publish extended highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, shorts and video-on-demand content on their channels.

--Field Level Media