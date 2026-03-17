“I feel like Superman, I save lives every day.”

Meet Kgotso Pule, supervisor at one of the eight dedicated mobile Pothole Patrol teams working to repair potholes across the city.

We meet up with Pule, a team member of Discovery’s Pothole Patrol initiative, in Victoria Avenue, Melrose, where his team is tackling the 40 potholes spread across 500m of this road.

Since this initiative started in 2021, the Discovery teams have repaired 330,000 plus potholes in Johannesburg, working every day from 9am to 3.30pm to clean, seal and fill potholes. They are a cheerful bunch, and are greeted by residents passing by, happy to see something done about the road.

The Discovery/Avis initiative is a partnership with the City of Joburg and the Joburg Roads Agency. It works off an app where residents can post pictures and details of the potholes on their street.

Jan Makwela of the Discovery Pothole Patrol in Johannesburg on 11 March 2026. (Photo: Our City News / James Oatway)

Evidence Mabunda on Pothole Patrol on 11 March 2026. (Photo: Our City News / James Oatway)

An inspector is sent out to look at the reports, mark the potholes in need of repair and then a van is dispatched.

Pule explains how the teams go about their job. “When we arrive, we barricade the site, clean the pothole (this involves removing debris and stones) and then a sealant is poured onto the hole,” he says.

A heating device is placed onto the pothole to soften the tarmac, and then new tar is placed onto the hole.

“We fill anywhere from 15 to 20 potholes per day,” Pule says.

Busisiwe Mbewe calls the pothole project her little baby. “Since I started five years ago it has been like watching a baby grow. I fell in love with this work. We are passionate about closing potholes.

“Once, on William Nicol, we had just finished for the day when one of the team spotted another nasty pothole. He said we should stay and fix it before someone gets hurt, so we did that and only finished after 7pm.”

The Pothole Patrol’s Busisiwe Mbewe. (Photo: Our City News / James Oatway)

Lebogang Mampa of the Pothole Patrol. (Photo: Our City News / James Oatway)

Dennis Machete on Pothole Patrol. (Photo: Our City News / James Oatway)

Mbewe acts as inspector for the team, inspecting the work they have done and also looking after traffic control. She is greeted by motorists who hoot and give the thumbs up.

Equally passionate about his work is Jan Makwela. “Let’s burn,” he says as he fires up the heating machine. Makwela has been with the project for five years and loves his job.

“I am glad we are doing this. We are saving lives. People appreciate us.”

Tatum de Lange, CEO of Discovery Pothole Patrol, explains that European technology is used in fixing potholes.

“We needed expertise that effectively repaired potholes and was durable. We have a 0.2% failure rate on the potholes we have fixed,” she says.

“Tarmac is like skin, it dries out in the sun and rain, and it needs to be moisturised. Dry, cracked tarmac allows for water penetration and this in turn leads to potholes. By heating up the tarmac, it allows the repaired area to bind with the rest of the road surface,” she says.

De Lange had no prior experience in the field when she started, but quickly developed a strong interest and fascination in pothole repairs and has since gained vast knowledge in the industry. She is proud to be making a meaningful impact on the lives of Joburg’s drivers. DM

This story is produced by Our City News, a non profit newsroom that serves the people of Johannesburg.



