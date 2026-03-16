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Inside the 98th Oscars: A night of image, power, and performance

On 15 March 2026, the Academy Awards returned to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where the industry gathered to honour the films of 2025. One Battle After Another won Best Picture, while Michael B. Jordan (Sinners) and Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) took the leading acting awards.


Maverick Life Editors
By Maverick Life Editors
16 Mar
98th Annual Oscars (L-R) Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty Images The Academy via Getty Images)

In this handout photo provided by The Academy, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti speak during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh / The Academy via Getty Images)
(L-R) Huma Abedin and Anna Wintour attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Mckenna Grace attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
98th Oscars - Arrivals
(L-R) Jennifer Goicoechea and Usher attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
98th Oscars - Arrivals
Delroy Lindo attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
98th Oscars - Arrivals
Ava DuVernay attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
98th Oscars - Arrivals
Mia Goth attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
98th Oscars - Arrivals
Elle Fanning attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
98th Oscars - Arrivals
Nicole Kidman attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
98th Oscars - Arrivals
Heidi Klum attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
98th Oscars - Arrivals
Shayna McHale attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
98th Oscars - Arrivals
Misty Copeland attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
In this handout photo provided by The Academy, the cast and crew of Best Picture winner "One Battle After Another" pose during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Al Seib / The Academy via Getty Images)
In this handout photo provided by The Academy, Michael B. Jordan reacts backstage with the Actor in a Leading Role award for "Sinners" during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Al Seib / The Academy via Getty Images)
In this handout photo provided by The Academy, (L-R) Benicio del Toro, Paul Thomas Anderson and Lenardo DiCaprio pose after winning the award for Best Picture for "One Battle After Another" during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Al Seib / The Academy via Getty Images)
98th Annual Oscars
(L-R) Chase Infiniti and Paul Thomas Anderson attends the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty Images The Academy via Getty Images)
98th Oscars - Backstage
In this handout photo provided by The Academy, presenter Mikey Madison walks off stage with Jessie Buckley, winner of the Actress in a Leading Role award for "Hamnet", during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh / The Academy via Getty Images)
98th Oscars - Backstage
In this handout photo provided by The Academy, Audrey Nuna, EJAE and Rei Ami look on backstage before performing "Golden" during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh / The Academy via Getty Images)
98th Annual Oscars
(L-R) Demi Moore and Autumn Durald Arkapaw attend the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty Images The Academy via Getty Images)
98th Oscars - Backstage
In this handout photo provided by The Academy, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson look on backstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh / The Academy via Getty Images)
98th Oscars - Backstage
In this handout photo provided by The Academy, performers prepare backstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh / The Academy via Getty Images)
98th Annual Oscars
(L-R) Robert Pattinson and Zendaya attend the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty Images The Academy via Getty Images)
98th Oscars - Backstage
In this handout photo provided by The Academy, performers wait backstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Al Seib / The Academy via Getty Images)
98th Oscars - Backstage
In this handout photo provided by The Academy, Emma Stone, Dave McCary, Demi Moore, Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa pose for a selfie in the crowd during the 98th Oscards at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh / The Academy via Getty Images)
98th Annual Oscars
(L-R) Michael B. Jordan and Donna Jordan attend the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty Images The Academy via Getty Images)
98th Annual Oscars
(L-R) Teyana Taylor and Cassandra Kulukundis attend the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty Images The Academy via Getty Images)
98th Oscars - Backstage
In this handout photo provided by The Academy, Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver pose backstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh / The Academy via Getty Images)
98th Oscars - Arrivals
Laia Casanovas attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
98th Oscars - Arrivals
Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
98th Oscars - Arrivals
Alice Smith attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
98th Oscars - Arrivals
(L-R) Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)
98th Oscars - Arrivals
Li Jun Li attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
98th Annual Oscars
(L-R) Wagner Moura and Gwyneth Paltrow attend the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty Images The Academy via Getty Images)
98th Oscars - Arrivals
Audrey Nuna attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
98th Oscars - Backstage
In this handout photo provided by The Academy, host Conan O'Brian prepares backstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Al Seib / The Academy via Getty Images)
98th Annual Oscars
(L-R) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty Images The Academy via Getty Images)
98th Oscars - Arrivals
Jessie Buckley attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
98th Oscars - Arrivals
Chase Infiniti attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
98th Oscars - Arrivals
Rose Byrne attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
98th Annual Oscars
(L-R) Demi Moore and Nicole Kidman attend the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty Images The Academy via Getty Images)
98th Annual Oscars
(L-R) Kate Hudson and Jessie Buckley attend the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty Images The Academy via Getty Images)
98th Oscars - Backstage
In this handout photo provided by The Academy, awards are seen backstage at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh / The Academy via Getty Images)
98th Oscars - Arrivals
Chloé Zhao attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
98th Oscars - Arrivals
Emma Stone attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
98th Oscars - Arrivals
(L-R) Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
98th Oscars - Arrivals
Arden Cho attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
98th Oscars - Arrivals
Barbie Ferreira attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
98th Oscars - Arrivals
Glennon Doyle, bag detail attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)