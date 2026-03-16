Inside the 98th Oscars: A night of image, power, and performance

In this handout photo provided by The Academy, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti speak during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh / The Academy via Getty Images) (L-R) Huma Abedin and Anna Wintour attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) Mckenna Grace attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (L-R) Jennifer Goicoechea and Usher attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) Delroy Lindo attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) Ava DuVernay attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) Mia Goth attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) Elle Fanning attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) Nicole Kidman attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Heidi Klum attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Shayna McHale attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Misty Copeland attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) In this handout photo provided by The Academy, the cast and crew of Best Picture winner "One Battle After Another" pose during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Al Seib / The Academy via Getty Images) In this handout photo provided by The Academy, Michael B. Jordan reacts backstage with the Actor in a Leading Role award for "Sinners" during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Al Seib / The Academy via Getty Images) In this handout photo provided by The Academy, (L-R) Benicio del Toro, Paul Thomas Anderson and Lenardo DiCaprio pose after winning the award for Best Picture for "One Battle After Another" during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Al Seib / The Academy via Getty Images) (L-R) Chase Infiniti and Paul Thomas Anderson attends the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty Images The Academy via Getty Images) In this handout photo provided by The Academy, presenter Mikey Madison walks off stage with Jessie Buckley, winner of the Actress in a Leading Role award for "Hamnet", during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh / The Academy via Getty Images) In this handout photo provided by The Academy, Audrey Nuna, EJAE and Rei Ami look on backstage before performing "Golden" during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh / The Academy via Getty Images) (L-R) Demi Moore and Autumn Durald Arkapaw attend the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty Images The Academy via Getty Images) In this handout photo provided by The Academy, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson look on backstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh / The Academy via Getty Images) In this handout photo provided by The Academy, performers prepare backstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh / The Academy via Getty Images) (L-R) Robert Pattinson and Zendaya attend the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty Images The Academy via Getty Images) In this handout photo provided by The Academy, performers wait backstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Al Seib / The Academy via Getty Images) In this handout photo provided by The Academy, Emma Stone, Dave McCary, Demi Moore, Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa pose for a selfie in the crowd during the 98th Oscards at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh / The Academy via Getty Images) (L-R) Michael B. Jordan and Donna Jordan attend the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty Images The Academy via Getty Images) (L-R) Teyana Taylor and Cassandra Kulukundis attend the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty Images The Academy via Getty Images) In this handout photo provided by The Academy, Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver pose backstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh / The Academy via Getty Images) Laia Casanovas attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) Alice Smith attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) (L-R) Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images) Li Jun Li attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (L-R) Wagner Moura and Gwyneth Paltrow attend the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty Images The Academy via Getty Images) Audrey Nuna attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) In this handout photo provided by The Academy, host Conan O'Brian prepares backstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Al Seib / The Academy via Getty Images) (L-R) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty Images The Academy via Getty Images) Jessie Buckley attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Chase Infiniti attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Rose Byrne attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (L-R) Demi Moore and Nicole Kidman attend the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty Images The Academy via Getty Images) (L-R) Kate Hudson and Jessie Buckley attend the 98th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/98th Oscars/Getty Images The Academy via Getty Images) In this handout photo provided by The Academy, awards are seen backstage at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Richard Harbaugh / The Academy via Getty Images) Chloé Zhao attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Emma Stone attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (L-R) Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Arden Cho attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) Barbie Ferreira attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage) Glennon Doyle, bag detail attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)



