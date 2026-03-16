Fire contained in vicinity of Dubai airport after drone attack, flights suspended

By Yomna Ehab

"A drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks", the Dubai media office said on X.

Emirates airline also announced in a post on X the temporary suspension of flights to and from Dubai.

Gulf Arab states have faced more than 2,000 missile and drone attacks since ​the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, with targets including U.S. diplomatic missions and military bases but also critical Gulf oil infrastructure, ports, airports, hotels ​and residential and office buildings.

The United Arab Emirates, which normalised relations with Iran's arch-foe Israel in 2020, has faced the brunt of the attacks. But all Gulf Arab states have been affected, and all have condemned Iran.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Menna Alaa El Din; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Jacqueline Wong and Lincoln Feast)