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Madagascar anti-corruption chief Rajaonarison named prime minister

ANTANANARIVO, March 15 (Reuters) - Madagascar's president Michael Randrianirina said on Sunday he had appointed anti-corruption chief Mamitiana Rajaonarison as prime minister, days after dismissing the last premier along with the entire cabinet.

Reuters
By Reuters
15 Mar
Colonel Randrianirina sworn in as Madagascar's president President of the National Assembly of Madagascar, Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko (C) arrives for the swearing-in ceremony of Colonel Michael Randrianirina (not pictured) as the country's new president at the Constitutional Court in Antananarivo, Madagascar, 17 October 2025. Colonel Randrianirina was sworn in as President of Madagascar after a military takeover following weeks of youth-led protests, which began in September 2025 and were spearheaded by the 'Gen Z' movement, initially focused on persistent power and water shortages. Former President Andry Rajoelina fled the country and went into hiding amid the crisis. EPA/HENITSOA RAFALIA

Randrianirina, who seized power in October and promised a string of reforms, said the new prime minister would lead the government "on a clean path" and restore hope. There was no immediate comment from Rajaonarison.

"That integrity you have is what I expect from you as prime minister. Show that the country needs people of integrity -people who cannot be swayed and who cannot be bought," the president said in his address on state television

He did not give any reasons when he dismissed former prime minister Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo and all other ministers on Monday.

Randrianirina has led what he calls a “Refoundation” since taking power, following a political transition that saw the collapse of the previous government.

He has framed the agenda as a reset aimed at restoring state authority, fighting corruption and rebuilding public trust.


(Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary; Writing by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila; Editing by Alexander Smith and Andrew Heavens)

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