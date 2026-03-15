Madagascar anti-corruption chief Rajaonarison named prime minister

Randrianirina, who seized power in October and promised a string of reforms, said the new prime minister would lead the government "on a clean path" and restore hope. There was no immediate comment from Rajaonarison.

"That integrity you have is what I expect from you as prime minister. Show that the country needs people of integrity -people who cannot be swayed and who cannot be bought," the president said in his address on state television

He did not give any reasons when he dismissed former prime minister Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo and all other ministers on Monday.

Randrianirina has led what he calls a “Refoundation” since taking power, following a political transition that saw the collapse of the previous government.

He has framed the agenda as a reset aimed at restoring state authority, fighting corruption and rebuilding public trust.





(Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary; Writing by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila; Editing by Alexander Smith and Andrew Heavens)