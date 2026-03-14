A paralysed ANC, tips for Bozell and the IEC’s fight against AI

New NPA boss Andy Mothibi sets sights on a fully independent prosecuting authority

Illustrative Image: Andy Mothibi (head of the NPA). (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ KolotI) | NPA logo. (Image: Wikicommons) | (By Daniella Lee Ming Yesca)

By Nonkululeko Njilo. Mothibi, the recently appointed head of the NPA, outlines his vision for independence from political oversight, signifying a crucial step towards restoring faith in South Africa’s prosecuting authority. Read more

As local elections loom, the ANC is frozen

Illustrative Image: President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: Gallo Images / ER Lombard) | ANC Logo. (Image: Wikicommons) | (By Daniella Lee Ming Yesca)

By Stephen Grootes. The ANC will soon be compelled to move into election mode across the country, telling voters why its leaders deserve another chance in many councils. For the moment, there appears to be little indication that the party is focused on what it will take to retain a fraction of the local government power it currently has. Read more.

Tips for Bozell: A geopolitical survival guide from Mzansi for US ambassador to SA

Leo Brent Bozell III, Donald Trump’s nominee for US ambassador to South Africa. (Kris Connor / Getty Images)

By Redi Tlhabi. Essential advice to US Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III following his undiplomatic remarks. South Africa is a noisy, resilient democracy whose defining covenant is its Constitution. South Africa’s Constitution and courts are non-negotiable, and must be respected. Respect that, and you will find South Africans warm, generous and endlessly welcoming. Read more.

Why SA parents are faking addresses to flee failing schools

growing national crisis in South African public school admissions, where new data from TPN Credit Bureau reveals that up to 51% of applications in some high-demand feeder zones contain fraudulent address information.

(Photo: iStock)

By Takudzwa Pongweni. Recent data reveals that more than 50% of applications in three Gauteng schools in high-demand feeder zones contain fraudulent address information as parents bypass the law to escape dysfunctional township schools. Read more.

Mayor vs Minister: Firoz Cachalia says Cape Town’s N2 wall can’t replace policing

The aftermath of violent service delivery protests that saw the N2 freeway near Somerset West closed on April 11, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. Shops and liquor stores were looted, structures were set ablaze – police retaliated with rubber bullets and stun grenades, but sporadic protesters proved hard to disperse. (Photo: Gallo Images Netwerk24 / Jaco Marais)

By Suné Payne. Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia says the construction of Cape Town’s N2 wall might have a limited effect, but it will not address key crime issues. Read more.

Ten years of warnings, seven collapsed pylons and zero accountability in Nelson Mandela Bay

Members of the DA led by the mayoral candidate for the metro, Retief Odendaal, inspects the rusty pylon near Sardinia Bay, Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastern Cape. 5 February 2026/05/02/26 (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

By Riaan Marais. A decade of warnings about deteriorating electrical infrastructure fell on deaf ears, leading to a string of power line collapses in Nelson Mandela Bay. But there seems to be no accountability for the officials who did not heed the warnings. Read more.

IEC to tackle AI fakes and social media scams ahead of local elections

IEC CEO, Sy Mamabolo during the Electoral Commission's media briefing at Election House on March 10, 2026 in Centurion, South Africa. The IEC is briefing the media on their state of readiness and latest developments in the electoral landscape as preparations gather momentum towards the 2026/27 Local Government Elections. (Photo: Gallo Images / /Sharon Seretlo)

By Victoria O’Regan. With the 2026 local elections on the horizon, the IEC is addressing the dangers of AI-generated misinformation while promoting credible voter registration strategies. Read more.

South African scientists outperform heavyweights Princeton, Oxford and Stanford in Antarctic research

Dr Thato Mtshali takes a quick break while taking measurements about the SA Agulhas II. (Photo: Socco.org.za)

By Tiara Walters. Local researchers are strides ahead in the southernmost frontier – and outpacing elite heavyweights while they're at it. Read more.

Between bush and blackboard: How a ranger and creche volunteer is chalking up successes for conservation

Mzimba and her team on patrol. (Photo: Kemunto Ogutu)

By Kemunto Ogutu. In South Africa’s Greater Kruger, Nkateko Mzimba walks the bush unarmed, protecting wildlife with nothing but resolve. At home in Hluvukani village, she trades her ranger uniform for chalk and song, teaching children the value of the animals she risks her life to protect. Read more.

Growing conflict in the Middle East throws global sport into uncertainty

A general view of Tehran with smoke visible in the distance after explosions were reported in the city, on March 02, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: Contributor / Getty Images)

By Annemieke Thomaidis. Uncertainty permeates within global sport as the conflict in the Middle East continues to escalate. A flurry of sporting events have already been postponed, with more projected to be affected. Read more.

Spier Light Art reflects on South Africa’s past and present with immersive installations

Artifacts by Strijdom van der Merwe replaces colonial designs with those of the indigenous San and Khoe. (Photo: Spier Wine Farm)

By Kristen Harding. Spier Light Art invites viewers to explore installations that address colonial history, humanity’s relationship with nature and our role in witnessing South Africa’s past. Read more.



