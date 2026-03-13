Women’s Power, jazz at Hugh’s and honouring Ufrieda Ho

(This article first appeared as a Johannesburg newsletter. Subscribe here.)

Celebrating women, great music, and a local legend. Today’s edition is all about women’s power. We feature Maria McCloy’s latest favourites and a guide to the best jazz playing at Hugh’s.

Most importantly, we dedicate this issue to our colleague, Ufrieda Ho, who passed away on Monday. Ufrieda loved Johannesburg and worked hard for this city. She was a true champion of Joburg and a dear friend who will be deeply missed.

Our gig queen Maria McCloy (Illustration: Kevin Momberg)

Pelo: A Mother’s Love

Dates: 13 March, 19:00 – 20:00

Address: Aspire Art Gallery, Trumpet on Keyes, Rosebank, 21 Keyes Avenue

Tickets: R850 on Howler

A fundraising experience for The Grateful Hearts Foundation, in support of children with congenital heart disease. An intimate evening featuring works by prominent artists including Sam Nhlengethwa and Zizipho Poswa, a moderated artist conversation, and a sensory dining experience by LadyDay, curated drinks and live music.

Zawadi Yamungu

Dates: 14 March, 18:00

Address: The Market Theatre, 38 Lilian Ngoyi St, Newtown, Johannesburg,

Tickets: R300 – R400 at Webtickets

This event marks the debut of Zawadi's album, Ngimuhle showcasing her unique storytelling through diverse instruments, providing an enchanting musical experience that reflects her personal journey and cultural roots.

Zawadi Yamungu (Photo: Supplied)

From You to Me A Contemporary Dance Tribute Honouring the Women of Africa

Dates: 13 – 14 March, 19:00

Address: POPArt theatre, 9 Dorset road, Parkwood

Tickets: R150 online, R160 at the door

International contemporary, ballet and African dancer and choreographer Llewellyn Tebogo Mnguni presents a powerful new dance production titled From You to Me — a moving tribute to the women of Africa who continue to inspire, nurture and shape our lives and communities.

This evocative new work blends contemporary movement, ballet technique and African dance vocabulary to explore themes of resilience, care, faith and generational strength.

Choreography: Llewellyn Mnguni

Dancers: Lehlohonolo Madise, Naledi Lelimo, Llewellyn Mnguni

Music: Aux Alaio, Kimetsu

Saint Parow’s Day

Dates: 14 March, 18:00 – midnight

Address: Padstal, Equestria, 265, The Highway Street, Pretoria

Tickets: R200 on Howler

Guinness and good times hosted by the master of beer, braaivleis and boss level jols. Jack Parow brings you a line-up so lekker you'd swear you found the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow: Jack Parow, PHFat, Van Pletzen, Loufi and Biggy.

Groove City Presents: Tone Rotation

Dates: 14 March, 21:00 - 06:00

Address: Bad Manors/Carfax, 39 Gwi Gwi Mrwebi Street, Newtown

Tickets: R80 pre-sale on Howler

Tone Rotation, Groove City’s vinyl-only imprint takes over Bad Manors Jozi for a night dedicated to analog sound and selector culture. No controllers. No laptops. Just wax, turntables and deep crates. Lineup: Abby Nurock, Fabio (Toytoy), Chidi, Zeid and Tut is Mzi.

Abby Nurock (Photo: Supplied)

Roots of Mzanzi

Dates: 14 March, 16:00 til late

Address: Maracana, 58 Wierda Rd E, Wierda Valley, Sandton

Dates: From R250 on Quicket

Amapiano fans, Roots of Mzanzi is back. A celebration of sound, rhythm, and pure Mzansi energy. Featuring Zee Nxumalo, Dlala Thukzin, Tyler ICU, Chrizz Beatz, Ryan the DJ, Twins on Decks, SJ, Kristin Singh, Hurshy on Decks, Liam G and many more.

HER Live at the Basement Feat: Buhlebendalo

Dates: March 14, doors open at 18:00, show at 20:00

Address: Untitled Basement, 7 Reserve Street, Braamfontein

Tickets: R350 on Quicket

Buhlebendalo was best known as a member of acapella group The Soil before her solo debut album Chosi, a much needed conversation starter to those seeking understanding of self through spirituality. Solo career highlights include work on the Shaka Ilembe series score and key performances on various stages including Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2023.

Catch a Fire Reggae Music Festival

Dates: 14 March, from 12 noon

Address: Ubuntu Kraal, 11346 Senokoanyana Street, Dube, Soweto

Tickets: R350 on Webtickets

Roots reggae, dub and dancehall with Legendary Boom Shaka headlining alongside reggae heavyweights Ras Nkhushu, Bongo Riot, Black Dillinger, Skeleton Blazer and Luwe Da Lion. International visitors include Reemah from the US Virgin Islands, Japan’s Jahworks Soundsystem, Seychelles’ Ras Ricky and South Sudan’s Dynamq.

Boom Shaka (Photo: Supplied)

The Field as Witness, exhibition by Shana Ellappa

Dates: Open until 28 March, Monday to Saturday, 09:00 – 17:00 (16:30 on Saturday)

Address: Candice Berman Gallery, 223 Jan Smuts Avenue, Rosebank

Info

Shana Ellappa is a South African multidisciplinary artist and researcher whose practice sits at the intersection of visual art, life writing and memory work, reclaiming histories. As a woman of Indian heritage, she is drawn to the stories of her ancestors – The Field as Witness positions the sugarcane fields of KwaZulu-Natal as living archives — spaces of becoming, remembrance and inheritance.

Vuma Levin

Dates: 19 March

Address: Hugh's Jazz Club, 10 De Beer Street, Braamfontein

Tickets: R300 on Quicket

Guitarist and composer Vuma Levin is one of the leading voices of his generation, creating music that interrogates questions of identity, history and being in post-Apartheid South Africa. For this performance he leads a stellar sextet: Sisonke Xonti (saxophone), Bokani Dyer (piano), Romy Brauteseth (bass), Peter Auret (drums) and Gontse Makhene (percussion) playing music from his acclaimed debut The Spectacle of an-Other, alongside a selection of newer works.

Joburg ‘Person of the day’

The late Ufrieda Ho (Photo: Supplied)

The late Ufrieda Ho.

The wordsmith and daughter of Johannesburg, Ufrieda Ho, passed away this week. The city will miss her.

“Ufrieda was an award-winning journalist and writer with a particular passion for all things ‘Heritage’. She was Johannesburg born and bred and wrote many heritage-themed articles about the city. As a person, Ufrieda was effervescent, curious, encouraging and empathetic – always keen to know about the person she was engaging with,” said the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation in tribute.

The Joburg In Your Pocket Publisher Laurice Taitz-Buntman said: “Ufrieda lived with an uncommon kindness – she cared deeply, listened closely, and generously made space for others. Warmth seemed to radiate from her. Some of you will remember the magical Moonrise Walk in Kensington last year – one of those quiet, luminous evenings that captured the spirit of the city and the people in it. She was endlessly curious about the world and about others.”

Hamba Kahle, Ufrieda. With love from your friends at Daily Maverick. We send love and light to her partner Shaun Smillie who is also our colleague.

A remembrance walk and get-together in honour of Ufrieda will be held on Saturday 21 March at 19h00. Meet at the corner of Highlands and London Roads in Kensington. Bring along bright clothes, warm hearts and your favourite Ufrieda story.

My go-to spot

Summerfell Private River Residence | Vaal Region

...A little piece of the Hamptons in the Free State! - Khairoon A.

Picture of the day

"Storm clouds gather during Ramadan — a powerful reminder of reflection, faith and stillness." (Photo: Aqeeda Domingo)

