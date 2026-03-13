Trump claimed in G7 call that Iran is "about to surrender," Axios reports

According to the report, Trump told allies that he "got rid of a cancer that was threatening us all," while boasting about the results of Operation "Epic Fury" on the G7 call Wednesday morning.

Trump said that "nobody knows who is the leader, so there is no one that can announce surrender," Axios reported.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Trump on Friday derided Iran's leaders as "deranged scumbags" and said it was his great honour to kill them as the war in the Middle East approached the two-week mark with heavy exchanges of drone and missile strikes across the region.

