Trump claimed in G7 call that Iran is "about to surrender," Axios reports

U.S. President Trump told G7 leaders in a virtual meeting on Wednesday that Iran is "about to surrender," Axios reported on Friday citing three officials from G7 countries briefed on the contents of the call.

13 Mar
Iranians stomp on posters showing US president Donald Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a rally to mark mark International Quds Day in Tehran, Iran, 13 March 2026. Established in 1979, Quds Day is observed annually on the last Friday of Ramadan to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and protest Israeli control of Jerusalem. This year's observance takes place as a joint US and Israeli military operation, launched on 28 February, continues to target strategic sites across Iran. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH Iranians stomp on posters showing US president Donald Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a rally to mark mark International Quds Day in Tehran, Iran, 13 March 2026. Established in 1979, Quds Day is observed annually on the last Friday of Ramadan to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and protest Israeli control of Jerusalem. This year's observance takes place as a joint US and Israeli military operation, launched on 28 February, continues to target strategic sites across Iran. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

According to the report, Trump told allies that he "got rid of a cancer that was threatening us all," while boasting about the results of Operation "Epic Fury" on the G7 call Wednesday morning.

Trump said that "nobody knows who is the leader, so there is no one that can announce surrender," Axios reported.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Trump on Friday derided Iran's leaders as "deranged scumbags" and said it was his great honour to kill them as the war in the Middle East approached the two-week mark with heavy exchanges of drone and missile strikes across the region.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

