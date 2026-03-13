Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

Newsletters

Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 7 March-13 March 2026

The First Thing newsletter's Ever-lasting Subscriber Photo Gallery.

Daily Maverick
By Daily Maverick
13 Mar
A spotted Eagle-Owl. Photographer: Phindile J Maseko A spotted Eagle-Owl. Photographer: Phindile J Maseko

Want to send us your photos? You need to be a First Thing Subscriber. When you're subscribed and ready, there'll be a link to submit your own pics in the Picture of the Day section.

Guidelines: we try to be as inclusive as possible when publishing your fantastic photos. However, if you can, please try orient your camera horizontally ('landscape' format) and please, please, try send us as high resolution a photo as possible.

NOTE: We limit our weekly entries to maximum 20. If your picture's not published, please keep sending them in!

First Thing's John Stupart is very much a dog person, but we encourage all pictures.

Are you an amateur or professional photographer? While we don't have money for your pics, if you have a portfolio link or options for prints, let us know when you submit your pic and we'll do our best to include it.

Spotted Eagle-Owl chicks. Photographer: Peet van Schalkwyk
The Blue Crane Tango. Photographer: Rochelle Jacobs
Sunset through my shades. Photographer: Charmaine Hoover
Sunrise at the top of the Tugela Falls. Photographer: Samkelo (Drakensburg guide)
Late afternoon summer storms. Photographer: Nicholas Borkum
Handmade stone wall. Photographer: John Boulle
Early morning drive. Photographer: Carole Lotz
Autumn moon in Antarctica. Photographer: Ian Klynsmith
A spotted Eagle-Owl. Photographer: Phindile J Maseko
A late cool summer’s day in Cape Town. Photographer: Carenza Robyn Crowe

Note: By submitting a photo you acknowledge that you have given us permission to publish them on this site and in this format. You still hold all rights to your work. If you would like to re-use, print, or otherwise use our subscribers' photos, contact us and we'll put you in touch with the original photographers.