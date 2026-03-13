Airstrike in Beirut as Israel Defense Forces target sites linked to Hezbollah, and more from around the world

Munitions, believed to be JDAM bunker-busting bombs, are loaded into a US Air Force B-1B Lancer bomber at RAF Fairford on March 12, 2026 in Fairford, England. Since UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer allowed the US to use British bases to launch defensive strikes against Iranian missile sites, a variety of US military aircraft including B52 bombers, and B-1 bombers, have arrived at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Ground Crew work on a US Air Force B-1 bomber at RAF Fairford on March 11, 2026 in Fairford, England. Since UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer allowed the US to use British bases to launch defensive strikes against Iranian missile sites, a variety of US military aircraft including B52 bombers, and B-1 bombers, have arrived at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Members of Komala of the Toilers of Kurdistan, a Kurdish Iranian dissident group, are arrived their military bases hidden among the mountains on March 12, 2026 in Khalifa, Erbil Province, Iraq. The group is part of the Coalition of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan, an alliance of major Iranian Kurdish parties headquartered in Iraq. While all eyes are on the continuing US and Israeli strikes against Iran, another potential battlefront is brewing on the border with Iraq. Kurdish militia fighters are preparing for war with the hope of liberating their fellow Kurds in western Iran. (Photo: Sedat Suna/Getty Images) A young protester has a Palestinian flag painted on their face during a march toward the US Embassy to mark International Quds Day, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 13 March 2026. Observed annually on the last Friday of Ramadan since 1979, International Quds Day serves as a day of solidarity with the Palestinian people and a protest against Zionism and Israeli control of Jerusalem. (Photo: EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL) Iranian women walk in front of a billboard showing Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and Iranian military commanders during a rally to mark International Quds Day in Tehran, Iran, 13 March 2026. Established in 1979, Quds Day is observed annually on the last Friday of Ramadan to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and protest Israeli control of Jerusalem. This year's observance takes place as a joint US and Israeli military operation, launched on 28 February, continues to target strategic sites across Iran. (Photo: EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH) General view of the refinery Esso in Fos-sur-Mer, Southern France, 12 March 2026. On 11 March 2026, the members of the International Energy Agency (IEA) unlocked 400 million barrels of Oil from their reserves in response to rising oil prices brought on by the Iran conflict. (Photo: EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO) U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on March 11, 2026 in Hebron, Kentucky. President Trump traveled to Ohio and Kentucky where he visited two local businesses. (Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) An Iranian with a anti US/Isreal poster at a rally in Revolution Street to show their support to Mojtaba Khamenei, the new Supreme Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran on March 9, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. Mojtaba Khamenei replaces his father the last Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed after the United States and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran on February 28. Iran retaliated by firing waves of missiles and drones at Israel, and targeting U.S. allies in the region.(Photo: Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images) A U.S. Army carry team moves a flag-draped transfer case containing the remains of Maj. Sorffly Davius, 46, of Cambria Heights, Queens, N.Y. at Dover Air Force Base on March 9, 2026 in Dover, Delaware. Davius, also an NYPD officer, died on March 6, 2026, in Camp Buehring, Kuwait, as a result of a non-combat medical emergency while supporting Operation Epic Fury and Operation Spartan Shield. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images) Delegates and Tibetan Buddhist Monks hold copies of the red book as they leave the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People on March 11, 2026 in Beijing, China. China's annual political gatherings, which includes the CPPCC and the National People's Congress (NPC), are known as the Two Sessions, and convene leaders and lawmakers to set the government's agenda for domestic economic and social development for the year. It is expected to finish on March 12th. (Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images) A home sits reduced to rubble after being hit by yesterday's tornado on March 11, 2026 in Aroma Park, Illinois. Several tornadoes passed through Indiana and Illinois yesterday, leaving behind a path of destruction and at least two people dead in Lake Village, Indiana. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images) A visitor is seen looking at 'JP Resting on a Blue and White Checkered Tablecloth' on display at the "David Hockney: A Year in Normandie And Some Other Thoughts About Painting" exhibition at Serpentine North on March 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images) A Chainsaw man cosplayer attends Emerald City Comic Con at Seattle Convention Center on March 07, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images) Dancers perform during the dress rehearsal for The Australian Ballet and Bangarra Dance Theatre's new work "Flora" at the Regent Theatre on March 11, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images) (L-R) Mary Holland Nader, Brooks Nader, Grace Ann Nader and Sarah Jane Nader are seen in bubble-inspired outfits for Jukebox on March 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo: Michael Simon/Getty Images for Jukebox ) A model walks the runway during the Situationist Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show at Réfectoire Des Cordeliers as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 10, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo: Richard Bord/Getty Images) Andrea Rothfuss of Team Germany reacts after competing in run two of the Para Alpine Skiing Women's Giant Slalom Standing on day six of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre on March 12, 2026 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Haitao Wang of Team People's Republic of China competes during the Wheelchair Curling Mixed Team Round Robin Match between Team People's Republic of China and Team Sweden on day six of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympic Games at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium on March 12, 2026 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo: Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)



