Salmon on sauerkraut with smashed potato (plus: a surprise pie)

Salmon on sauerkraut with smashed potato from Dietmar Horn

Hidden carbohydrates are among the major risk factors for diet-related diseases. I have long had the best personal experience with low-carb diets in terms of fitness and weight management. My aim is to present what our bodies need in a balanced, delicious and easily digestible way in everyday recipes.

Ingredients for 4 servings

Salmon

4 salmon fillets, 200-300g each

Panko breadcrumbs

Salt, pepper

Olive oil

Sauerkraut

600g-800g sauerkraut, fresh or canned

1 red onion

1 red bell pepper

1 chilli pepper

Olive oil

Tomato paste

Maple syrup or honey

Worcestershire sauce

Smashed potatoes

4 medium potatoes, cooked and peeled

Fresh or dried herbs such as rosemary, thyme, oregano or Herbes de Provence

Salt, pepper, nutmeg

Olive oil

Method

Smashed potatoes

Crush cooked potatoes, sprinkle with herbs, season with salt, pepper and nutmeg.

Drizzle with a little olive oil and bake at 180°C convection heat until the tops begin to brown. Keep warm until serving.

Sauerkraut

Cut the onion, bell pepper and chilli into thin strips.

Sauté in a little olive oil and tomato paste, stir in the drained sauerkraut.

Season with maple syrup/honey and Worcestershire sauce.

Continue to simmer over low heat for about 15 minutes.

Salmon

Use a sharp knife to remove the skin and grey fat from the salmon fillets.

Lightly salt and pepper this side, sprinkle with panko breadcrumbs and press firmly.

Sear the panko-side down over medium heat with a little olive oil, then season the top side with salt and pepper, turn over and let it finish cooking in the hot pan with the heat turned off.

Arrange the salmon, panko-crusted side up, on a bed of sauerkraut alongside the smashed potato.

Surprise pie from Mike Forsyth

Ingredients

6 hard-boiled eggs

5 medium boiled/steamed potatoes plus 1 boiled/steamed sweet potato (make mash)

1 cup breadcrumbs

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

35g butter

50g flour

250ml milk

1 tsp English mustard

Salt and pepper

1 more cup grated cheddar cheese for topping.

(You can fry some bacon and crumble this into the mash for added flavour, and add the bacon fat to the mash instead of butter).

Method

Use the potatoes and sweet potatoes to make a fluffy mash. Place this in a 20cm casserole dish to line the base of the dish with a thick layer.

Shell the hard-boiled eggs, halve them and push down into the mash.

Make a cheese sauce using the flour, butter, milk and cheese. Season this sauce to taste with salt, pepper and a teaspoon of prepared English mustard.

Pour the sauce over the mash and eggs. You should make enough to fill the casserole almost to the top.

Sprinkle breadcrumbs over the sauce and then sprinkle the other cup of grated cheese over the breadcrumbs.

Bake in the oven at 180°c for 25 to 30 minutes until the cheese has melted and is golden brown. DM



