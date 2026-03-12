Press Council seeks experienced project manager for 18-month digitisation project

Key Responsibilities
- Lead the 18-month digitisation project from planning to successful completion.
- Oversee the processing, scanning, indexing, metadata assignment and quality assurance of all analogue records.
- Manage the relationship with the software development service provider and translate organisational needs into clear technical requirements.
- Coordinate system design, testing, user acceptance, and rollout of the digital database.
- Supervise the internal project team and ensure alignment with institutional expectations.
- Ensure compliance with POPIA, ethical standards, and internal governance processes.
- Prepare regular reports for management and support decision-making.
Minimum Qualifications and Skills Required
- Bachelor’s degree in Project Management, Information Systems, Archival Studies, or related field.
- Professional certification is strongly preferred.
- Minimum 5 –10 years’ experience managing digitisation or IT system development projects.
- Proven experience working with software developers and managing technical workflows.
- Strong leadership, problem-solving, and communication abilities.
Contract Duration and Location
- Fixed-term contract: 18 months
- Location: Johannesburg
Qualified candidates should submit a detailed CV, cover letter, and three contactable references to millicent@presscouncilsa.org.za
NB! Those who applied in the first round do not need to resubmit their applications. DM
Closing date: 16 March 2026