Press Council seeks experienced project manager for 18-month digitisation project

The Press Council of South Africa invites applications from experienced and dynamic professionals for the position of Project Manager: Digitisation Project. This 18-month fixed-term role involves leading a critical digital transformation project to convert case records from legacy file formats into a structured digital database and overseeing the development of a new interactive electronic case management system.

Press Council of South Africa
By Press Council of South Africa
12 Mar
Image: Unsplash

Key Responsibilities

  • Lead the 18-month digitisation project from planning to successful completion.
  • Oversee the processing, scanning, indexing, metadata assignment and quality assurance of all analogue records.
  • Manage the relationship with the software development service provider and translate organisational needs into clear technical requirements.
  • Coordinate system design, testing, user acceptance, and rollout of the digital database.
  • Supervise the internal project team and ensure alignment with institutional expectations.
  • Ensure compliance with POPIA, ethical standards, and internal governance processes.
  • Prepare regular reports for management and support decision-making.

Minimum Qualifications and Skills Required

  • Bachelor’s degree in Project Management, Information Systems, Archival Studies, or related field.
  • Professional certification is strongly preferred.
  • Minimum 5 –10 years’ experience managing digitisation or IT system development projects.
  • Proven experience working with software developers and managing technical workflows.
  • Strong leadership, problem-solving, and communication abilities.

Contract Duration and Location

  • Fixed-term contract: 18 months
  • Location: Johannesburg

Qualified candidates should submit a detailed CV, cover letter, and three contactable references to millicent@presscouncilsa.org.za

NB! Those who applied in the first round do not need to resubmit their applications. DM

Closing date: 16 March 2026

