Joburg artist’s stroke of inspiration immortalises Delta Park’s storm-battered Blue Bridge

The summer storms that lash Johannesburg are famous. Come December, they pound our city with such violence that even the bravest among us tremble at the knees.

A particularly violent storm hit us with exceptional fury on 3 March 2025. On this day, when the sun finally plucked up enough courage to poke its head out from behind the clouds, it revealed that the much-loved “Blue Bridge” at Delta Park had sustained critical damage.

Retired signwriter turned artist Oliver Matamba (63) was a regular fixture at the Blue Bridge. Sitting just next to it, he exhibited and sold his bold, colourful depictions of bird life and traditional African scenes to an enthusiastic and supportive market of dog walkers, cyclists and joggers. When the bridge was closed after the storm his sales sank. But instead of drowning in sorrow, Matamba found inspiration and recorded the scene in vivid colour.

The closed Blue Bridge in Delta Park after it was damaged, on 9 August 2025. (Photo: Our City News / James Oatway)

Workers repair the Blue Bridge in Delta Park on 15 January 2026. (Photo: Our City News / James Oatway)

Holding a picture of the bridge on his knee, he explained why he chose to paint it. “This painting reminds us of the storm in March that damaged this blue bridge. I found it important to have a history of this. When it was damaged it affected many people from the surroundings. So, I painted the unbroken bridge and this one (tapping the painting of the damaged bridge on his lap), to make a history of the bridge. I’m happy they’re fixing it now.”

Local residents lost hope that the Blue Bridge would ever be repaired. First, they started a petition that was posted on both sides of the bridge. Then they took matters into their own hands and built two small rickety bridges. Almost a year later, repairs have just been completed and with a fresh coat of paint, the bridge is open again.

Cyclists cross a makeshift bridge adjacent to the Delta Park Café, built by Craighall Park residents and business owners, concerned by the delay in repairing the main bridge, on 9 August 2025. (Photo: Our City News / James Oatway)

Workers repair the Blue Bridge on 15 January 2026. (Photo: Our City News / James Oatway)

A woman and her dogs cross a makeshift bridge built by Craighall Park residents and business owners, on 9 August 2025. (Photo: Our City News / James Oatway)

A man and a child cross a makeshift bridge built by Craighall Park residents and business owners on 9 August 2025. (Photo: Our City News / James Oatway)

A man crosses a makeshift bridge adjacent to the the Delta Park Café. (Photo: Our City News / James Oatway)

Matamba’s painting struck a chord with residents and businesses. One version showing the damaged bridge hung for a long time in Vice Coffee Shop in Craighall Park. Another, larger and more detailed edition currently hangs, pride of place, inside the Delta Park Café, one of Joburg’s favourite lunch venues.

One of artist Oliver Matamba’s paintings of the damaged Blue Bridge on 26 August 2025. (Photo: Our City News / James Oatway)



A large part of his artistic portfolio consists of southern African birds. “Ever since I was a child I have loved birds,” he smiles. “BirdLife SA have supported me by giving me books and magazines about birds, and they let me know which bird is the Bird of the Year. This year it is the black harrier,” he says as he holds up a painting of the bird of prey.

“This one I call The Sound of Johannesburg,” Matamba laughs, as he holds up a vibrant painting of two cheerful hadeda ibises. The bird, both loved and hated, is indeed synonymous with our city.

Oliver Matamba works on a commissioned painting in Craighall Park on 15 January 2026. (Photo: Our City News / James Oatway)

One of Oliver Matamba’s paintings. (Photo: Our City News / James Oatway)

Aside from bridges, birds and African tales, Matamba also takes commissions. When Our City News interviewed him, we found him working on a painting of the Springbok rugby team. Matamba has now relocated to the corner of Buckingham and Rothesay avenues in Craighall Park, opposite The Corner Café, where he says business is going swimmingly. DM

Artist Oliver Matamba in Craighall Park on 15 January 2026. (Photo: Our City News / James Oatway)

Artist Oliver Matamba in Craighall Park on 15 January 2026. (Photo: Our City News / James Oatway)

This story is produced by Our City News , a nonprofit newsroom that serves the people of Johannesburg.



