The SANDF arrives in Joburg as communities call for ‘permanent’ deployment

As a convoy of at least 25 army vehicles drove through Riverlea in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 11 March, many residents could not contain their excitement.

Residents shouted “Make our place peaceful” and gave the thumbs-up as the convoy slowly snaked through the area. Schoolchildren cheered from the side of the road. Even police officers at the Sophiatown Police Station cheered and took pictures and videos of the convoy.

A member of the community uses a cellphone to photograph soldiers patrolling the streets of Westbury during a crime prevention operation aimed at curbing gang violence in the area on 11 March. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Residents of Westbury celebrate the deployment of soldiers in the area on 11 March. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

In Westbury, 42-year-old resident Innocentia Otto told Daily Maverick during the army’s patrol in the area, “I’m honoured by their presence. We feel like, for the first time, we are being heard as a community. They must stay. It can’t just be only today because we fear the violence will escalate.”

Belinda Samuels (65) echoed this sentiment: “They must stay permanently,” she said.

Samuels said while the army was most welcome in the area, she believed the government should also reinstate the death penalty, a sentiment expressed by several community members.

A Westbury resident welcomes the SANDF on 11 March. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Children walking home from school are greeted by soldiers patrolling the streets of Westbury on 11 March. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Soldiers patrol in Westbury on 11 March. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

The army deployment was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address in February. The SANDF is being deployed to parts of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Gauteng to help the SA Police Service combat gangsterism and illegal mining.

The Gauteng deployment will run until the end of April 2027, with 500 troops deployed at a cost of R80-million.

“The army will go, and the situation will escalate again,” said a sceptical 72-year-old Riverlea pensioner, who asked to remain anonymous. “This was the case the last time the army was deployed.”

Some others questioned whether the deployment was a waste of taxpayers’ money.

Two men were arrested at a block of flats in Newlands during the SANDF’s first day in Joburg, which included a raid on a block of flats, conducted with the police.

Soldiers search a suspect for drugs in Westbury on 11 March. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Authorities search a block of flats in Westbury on 11 March. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Children play on an army vehicle while soldiers patrol the streets of Riverlea on 11 March. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Authorities conduct a search on a block of flats in Riverlea as part of a crime prevention operation on 11 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

An 84-year-old Riverlea man, who asked to remain anonymous, called for a change of government to solve the crime issue.

“They all steal,” he said. “We need a new government because even the army belongs to the ANC.”

Another resident, Winston Daniels (62), told Daily Maverick that all four of his sons were addicted to drugs.

“This pushed me to be a drug activist in the area, but instead of arresting the drug dealers, the police arrested me,” he claimed.

“The police here are useless. Maybe the army will be better, but only if they remain in the area on a permanent basis. It can’t be temporary because the situation will escalate again.”

Rubia Williams and Mfede Louis celebrate the deployment of soldiers in Riverlea as part of a crime prevention operation on 11 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Soldiers patrol the streets of Riverlea as part of a crime prevention operation to maintain safety in the community on 11 March 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Westbury resident Nover Kok (18) said he was excited to see the army patrolling in the area.

“The drugs and gangsterism are killing more and more youngsters, and it’s not fair because they should be focusing on building their lives,” said Kok.

“It must not be a temporary deployment because things will go back to what they were. We need the army here permanently to save our community.” DM