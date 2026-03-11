Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

World

World

Israel believes Iran's new leader was lightly wounded in attacks, senior official says

Israel's intelligence assessment is that Iran's new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was lightly wounded in the Israeli-U.S. joint air war against Iran and that is why he has not been seen in public, a senior Israeli official told Reuters.

Reuters
By Reuters
11 Mar
People drive past a huge billboard showing the late Iranian supreme leaders Ayatollah?Ruhollah Khomeini?(L), Ayatollah?Ali?Khamenei?(C), and the new Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah?Mojtaba?Khamenei?(R) at Valiasr Square in Tehran, Iran, 10 March?2026. The late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed during a joint US-Israel military operation across Iran in the early hours of 28 February 2026. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH People drive past a huge billboard showing the late Iranian supreme leaders Ayatollah?Ruhollah Khomeini?(L), Ayatollah?Ali?Khamenei?(C), and the new Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah?Mojtaba?Khamenei?(R) at Valiasr Square in Tehran, Iran, 10 March?2026. The late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed during a joint US-Israel military operation across Iran in the early hours of 28 February 2026. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Iran's Revolutionary Guards forced through the choice of Mojtaba Khamenei as the new supreme leader, seeing him as a more pliant version of his father who would back their hardline policies.

Khamenei's selection may add up to a more aggressive stance abroad and sterner internal repression, said three senior Iranian sources, a reformist former official and another insider.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said last week that any leader appointed by the current Iranian leadership would "be an unequivocal target for elimination."

(Reporting by Jerusalem bureau; editing by Rami Ayyub, Andrew Heavens and Sharon Singleton)

Comments

Loading your account…

Scroll down to load comments...