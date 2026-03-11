Chilling out — Capetonians take to the water as heatwave sets in

Beachgoers in Camps Bay freshen up with a shower after a long, hot day. (Photo: David Harrison) The sun goes down at Camps Bay Beach, bringing some respite from the relentless heat. (Photo: David Harrison) A lifeguard cools off at Camps Bay Beach. (Photo: David Harrison) A chef cools off in a tidal pool in Camps Bay during a work break on Wednesday afternoon when temperatures in Cape Town rose above 40°C. (Photo: David Harrison) One of the coolest places to be in Cape Town on Wednesday was submerged in the the Camps Bay tidal pool. (Photo: David Harrison) Cooling off at the Sea Point public pool on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: David Harrison) A shirtless man walking along the Sea Point Promenade on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: David Harrison) A crowded Clifton Fourth Beach on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: David Harrison) City of Cape Town employee Peter Jantjies enjoys an ice cream treat in Sea Point on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: David Harrison) Cooling off at the Camps Bay tidal pool on Wednesday afternoon. Cape Town suffered through it's third day of excessive heat with many people seeking relief along the coast, 11 March 2026. (Photo: David Harrison) Diving into rock pools at Milton Beach to stay cool on Wednesday afternoon during Cape Town's heatwave, 11 March 2026. (Photo: David Harrison) A group of friends from the Cape Flats enjoying cooling off at the Camps Bay tidal pool on Wednesday afternoon, 11 March 2026. (Photo: David Harrison) A large family seeking relief in the shade around the Sea Point public pool on Wednesday afternoon, 11 March 2026. (Photo: David Harrison) A man is seen relaxing at the Sea Point public pool on Wednesday afternoon, 11 March 2026. (Photo: David Harrison)



