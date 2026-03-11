PHOTO ESSAY
Chilling out — Capetonians take to the water as heatwave sets in
On Wednesday, Cape Town was in the third day of a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring into the high 30°C and exceeding 40°C in several areas. Business Maverick’s Neesa Moodley reported a high of 43°C in Vredenburg on the West Coast, while Don Pinnock of Maverick Earth recorded the same in Newlands. Navigating the sweltering conditions, photojournalist David Harrison captured locals and visitors alike escaping the steamy, sun-drenched intensity.
Seeking relief from stifling heat, a man dives into the Camps Bay tidal pool on Wednesday afternoon as Cape Town suffered through its third day of excessive heat. (Photo: David Harrison)