Israel ahead of schedule on war goals in Iran, ambassador to France says

"When we were asked at the start of this war about its duration, we said it would last a few weeks. That hasn’t changed," Joshua Zarka told BFM TV. "We are ahead of schedule to achieve our war objectives."

Zarka, formerly Israel’s lead diplomat on Iran, said the goals extend beyond ending Iran’s nuclear programme. They include weakening the government to the point that its population can "take its fate into its own hands," and ensuring Tehran can no longer mount attacks beyond its borders.

Asked about the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader, Zarka said that if he follows his father Ali Khamenei's positions, he "would also be on a list of those who should be eliminated."

Israel has simultaneously launched major operations against Iran‑backed Hezbollah after it struck Israeli territory. The Lebanese government has said it wants direct talks with Israel to halt the fighting, but Zarka argued that Beirut is not disarming Hezbollah.

"At this stage, I’m not aware of any decision to enter negotiations to end this war," he said. "What would end it is the disarmament of Hezbollah — and that is a choice for the Lebanese government."

