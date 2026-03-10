A supportive Budget, but mid-corporate businesses still carry the operational burden

The emphasis on growth and consumer buying power reflects an understanding that demand underpins the economy. When consumers have room to spend, retailers move stock, manufacturers increase output and service providers see higher volumes. The intention is clear, yet operating conditions remain complex.

This complexity is reflected in the cost of fuel. A resilient rand and the prospect of lower fuel prices were expected to bring relief, but the fuel levy increase offset that benefit. For businesses reliant on road freight because of rail and port constraints, this translates into higher transport costs and margin pressure. These costs cannot always be passed on to customers, and when they are, the adjustments are phased. The result is sustained pressure on working capital and liquidity. For many mid-corporate businesses, the cost of logistics inefficiency is no longer a line item; it is a structural drag on growth.

As margins tighten and cash flow comes under strain, operational responses follow. Inventory planning becomes more cautious, routes are optimised, and supplier pricing is renegotiated. In many cases, businesses build logistics inefficiencies into operations to maintain reliability in an unreliable logistics environment. These are adaptations to structural constraints.

The impact extends beyond the business itself. Many entry-level workers rely on public transport, and higher fuel costs can almost wipe out the benefit of personal income tax relief. This erosion of disposable income feeds back into weaker demand, reinforcing the need for cautious pricing and tighter cash-flow management.

Corridor restoration and expanded private sector participation in rail signal credibility will allow businesses to plan with a longer horizon, supporting a more positive outlook among investors and rating agencies, subject to political and social stability. These reforms will take time to translate into operational relief. Exporters will continue to face delays, maintain higher buffer stock and carry extended working capital cycles. The outlook is improving, but execution will determine the impact.

While operational pressures persist, a more stable outlook is influencing strategic decisions. Uncertainty around policy direction and economic stability has delayed large capital projects – greater stability lowers hesitation. Mid-corporate firms are becoming more open to investing in capacity and position for growth, supporting increased capital investment.

Infrastructure spending reinforces this shift, although benefits will emerge gradually and vary in scale. Construction, logistics and manufacturing businesses are more likely to see early opportunities through subcontracting and participation in infrastructure projects. Improved energy and water reliability should reduce operational risk over time. The rollout will vary by region and sector, shaping competitiveness and investment decisions nationwide.

As infrastructure improves, benefits extend further into the economy, with sectors such as agriculture and tourism likely to benefit from improved logistics that facilitate trade and movement. More efficient transport lowers costs across value chains and improves market access, strengthening competitiveness.

This gradual improvement is reinforced by consumer dynamics. A marginal improvement in employment signals growth and job creation, and a budget that avoids placing additional strain on household income supports retail, food and franchising sectors. If inflation remains contained and the rand and fuel prices remain stable, consumer-facing businesses could see a more supportive trading environment in 2026, restoring momentum.

Tax relief and threshold adjustments aimed at smaller enterprises may not directly affect mid-corporate businesses, but they remain positive for the broader economy. A healthier Small to Medium Enterprise sector strengthens supply chains, supports demand and improves ecosystem resilience, benefiting mid-corporate businesses operating within those value chains.

Even with these supportive signals, operational resilience remains a defining theme. Rising input costs and unreliable infrastructure continue to shape investment decisions, prompting many businesses to take counter measures such as investing in solar energy and improving water efficiency. This is an example of an economic necessity tied to reliability.

Efficient financial systems must run alongside reliable physical and municipal infrastructure. Water, electricity and waste services directly affect production and logistics, and municipal service instability continues to present an operational risk. Progress will depend on local government follow through. Municipal services must stabilise for the vision in the Budget Speech to be fully realised.

As businesses continue to adapt, the financial system is evolving alongside them. Faster settlement cycles and new payment rails promise improved liquidity, different fee outcomes and reduced counterparty risk, which strengthen cash flow for businesses that have to wait 30 to 60 days for payment. As payment options expand, banks must evolve alongside their clients, delivering faster, more transparent settlement and real-time cash-flow visibility that modern trade now demands.

Improved payment efficiency also supports cross-border trade, making regional integration a more tangible growth path. Nedbank's presence in East Africa, including its investment in NCBA, creates opportunities for businesses looking to expand beyond South Africa's borders. Improved regional banking linkages can reduce trade friction and inspire confidence to pursue cross-border growth.

Advances in blockchain and real-time settlement technologies are reducing friction in cross-border transactions and may shift settlement away from conventional systems over time, affecting cost, speed and transparency. Mid-corporate businesses will increasingly expect solutions that support real-time trade and cash-flow visibility.

Viewed through a mid-corporate business owner's lens, the Budget signals a more supportive path, while operational constraints continue to shape daily business realities. Infrastructure must translate into functioning systems. Logistics reform must yield capacity. Municipal services must stabilise.

Mid-corporate businesses are already doing the hard work of adjusting to uncertainty. The decisive factor now lies in whether reforms translate into dependable infrastructure, and if efficient logistics and municipal services support production. When execution follows intent, investment accelerates, jobs follow, and value chains improve. That is when growth becomes tangible. DM

Author: Herman de Kock, Managing Executive of Mid Corporate, Nedbank Business and Commercial Banking



