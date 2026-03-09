Daily Maverick
Dailymaverick logo

World

World

Shots fired at Rihanna's house in Beverly Hills, no injuries reported, media say

March 8 (Reuters) - A woman fired numerous shots into the Beverly Hills home of pop music star Rihanna on Sunday, and a round went through a wall of the house, local news outlets reported Sunday.

Reuters
By Reuters
9 Mar
Rihanna performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Rihanna performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Times and NBC4, citing a Los Angeles Police spokesperson, reported that authorities responded to the shooting at 1:21 p.m. (2021 GMT) Sunday and detained a 30-year-old female suspect.

Los Angeles police and a representative for Rihanna did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Rihanna was at home but no injuries were reported, the Los Angeles Times said, citing a source. The newspaper cited police radio traffic that "approximately 10 shots” had been fired from a vehicle across the street from the property’s gate.


(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sergio Non and Kate Mayberry)

Comments

Loading your account…

Scroll down to load comments...